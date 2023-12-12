Yang Junxuan Ekes Out Victory Over Li Bingjie In 200 Free At Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS
- Sunday, December 10th – Friday, December 15th
- Jinan, China
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap
- Results via Asian media
The 2023 Chinese Nationals/World Championships Trials rolled on from Jinan with the likes of Qin Haiyang, Yang Junxuan and Tang Qianting all taking to the pool.
We reported how World Record holder Qin fired off a time of 26.25 to take the men’s 50m breast, registering an effort just .05 off his own Asian Record.
He got the edge over Sun Jiajun who touched in 26.91 for silver while Zheng Yinghao logged 27.47 for bronze.
For her part, Yang topped the women’s 200m free podium in a tightly contested race with Li Bingjie.
Yang was able to get to the wall first, clocking a winning effort of 1:55.67. Li, who already won the women’s 400m free (4:03.39) and 1500m free (15:56.04) events here, settled for silver only .06 back in 1:55.73, Liu Yaxin was tonight’s bronze medalist in 1:56.71.
Liu was the top Chinese finisher in this women’s 200m free event at this year’s World Championships, although she placed 8th in 1:56.97. Later on at the Asian Games, Li produced 1:56.00 for silver and Liu took bronze in 1:56.43 behind winner Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (1:54.12).
Yang and Li now respectively rank 4th and 5th in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Free
HAUGHEY
1:54.08
|2
|Mollie
O'Callaghan
|AUS
|1:54.36
|12/10
|3
|Barbora
SEEMANOVA
|CZE
|1:55.59
|11/30
|4
|Ariarne
TITMUS
|AUS
|1:55.99
|12/10
|5
|Bingjie
LI
|CHN
|1:56.00
|09/25
The men’s 200m fly saw Niu Guangsheng come within striking distance of his lifetime best en route to claiming gold.
Niu registered a time of 1:55.34 to eke out the victory over Asian Games bronze medalist Chen Juner who touched in 1:55.79. Wang Xizhe also landed on the podium in 1:56.05.
Niu’s career-quickest effort remains at the 1:55.05 turned in at his year’s Chinese Spring Nationals. That performance ranks him as the 4th-swiftest Chinese performer of all time.
Chen is the national record holder in this men’s 200m fly event, having posted a time of 1:54.16 at a domestic meet in May.
Additional Notes
- Tang was tonight’s winner of the women’s 50m breast, striking gold in 30.31. She’s already been under the 30-second threshold this season, owning a season-best of 29.92 from the Asian Games to rank 3rd in the world. Tonight, Yu Jingyao (30.81) and Yang Chang (30.91) joined her on the podium.
- Xu Jiayu ranks #1 in the world in the men’s 50m back with his season-best 24.38 from the Asian Games but the Olympic medalist did not race in the sprint tonight. In his absence, it was Wang Gukailai who got it done for gold in 25.07. Wang Yutian was the runner-up in 25.24 and Jiang Chenglin bagged bronze in 25.50.
- Zhang Zhanshuo was the swiftest swimmer in the men’s 400m IM, putting up a time of 4:15.71. That beat the field by over a second, with Tao Guannan earning silver in 4:17.33 and Li Yifeng taking bronze in 4:20.24.
- The Chinese National Team of Wan Letian, Tang Qianting, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan scored the victory in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. Splits included 1:00.61 for Wan, 1:06.16 for Tang, 56.65 for Zhang and 53.23 for Yang.
- Fei Liwei topped the men’s 800m free podium in 7:52.79, about 3 seconds off his season-best of 7:49.90 from the Asian Games. Silver went to Liu Pexin in 7:53.95 and bronze to Li Huajun in 7:59.00.
Yu Zidi swam 2:02.48 in the W 200 FR, making her the fastest 11U of all time. Also, forgot to mention this earlier, but Dong Zhihao swam 59.73 in the 100 BR, breaking 1:00 for the first time. This is faster than the USA NAG.
This is a very random place to put this but I thought of it because of Li Bingjie. Is there any consensus thoughts on why women freestylers are able to be elite in broader ranges of events than men? On the women’s side Ledecky (100-1500), Titmus (100-800), McIntosh (100-800), Sims (100-800/1500), Weinstein (200-1500/OW), Grimes (200-1500/OW), Bingjie (200-1500), Haughey (50-400), and Sjostrom (50-400) (probably others) have all shown elite times in 3-5 races whereas the most versatile men are only spanning 3 races (e.g., Dressel, Hafnoui, Short).