Yang Junxuan Ekes Out Victory Over Li Bingjie In 200 Free At Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS

Sunday, December 10th – Friday, December 15th

Jinan, China

LCM (50m)

Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap

Results via Asian media

The 2023 Chinese Nationals/World Championships Trials rolled on from Jinan with the likes of Qin Haiyang, Yang Junxuan and Tang Qianting all taking to the pool.

We reported how World Record holder Qin fired off a time of 26.25 to take the men’s 50m breast, registering an effort just .05 off his own Asian Record.

He got the edge over Sun Jiajun who touched in 26.91 for silver while Zheng Yinghao logged 27.47 for bronze.

For her part, Yang topped the women’s 200m free podium in a tightly contested race with Li Bingjie.

Yang was able to get to the wall first, clocking a winning effort of 1:55.67. Li, who already won the women’s 400m free (4:03.39) and 1500m free (15:56.04) events here, settled for silver only .06 back in 1:55.73, Liu Yaxin was tonight’s bronze medalist in 1:56.71.

Liu was the top Chinese finisher in this women’s 200m free event at this year’s World Championships, although she placed 8th in 1:56.97. Later on at the Asian Games, Li produced 1:56.00 for silver and Liu took bronze in 1:56.43 behind winner Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (1:54.12).

Yang and Li now respectively rank 4th and 5th in the world this season.

The men’s 200m fly saw Niu Guangsheng come within striking distance of his lifetime best en route to claiming gold.

Niu registered a time of 1:55.34 to eke out the victory over Asian Games bronze medalist Chen Juner who touched in 1:55.79. Wang Xizhe also landed on the podium in 1:56.05.

Niu’s career-quickest effort remains at the 1:55.05 turned in at his year’s Chinese Spring Nationals. That performance ranks him as the 4th-swiftest Chinese performer of all time.

Chen is the national record holder in this men’s 200m fly event, having posted a time of 1:54.16 at a domestic meet in May.

Additional Notes