UNC Asheville Promotes Ian Quinn To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: UNC Asheville Athletics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – UNC Asheville Women’s Swimming and Diving has promoted Ian Quinn to Associate Head Coach, announced today (Tuesday, Dec. 12) by Head Coach Elizabeth Lykins.

“I’m thrilled to announce Ian’s promotion for the Swimming & Diving program,” said Lykins. “His commitment to UNC Asheville, the local community and especially this team continue to be outstanding both on pool deck and off.”

Now in his fifth season in Asheville, Quinn has been a part of some of the best seasons the program has seen. Since Quinn’s arrival in 2019, Asheville has totaled 73 new program records set, to go along with numerous Coastal Collegiate Sport Association (CCSA) and Atlantic Sun Conference awards. In Quinn’s time, Asheville also posted a 22-dual meet winning streak (Oct. 2020-Oct. 2023) and posted its first-ever NCAA qualifier in Delaney Carlton (2023).

Quinn was named the Team Leader for the USA Swim Team at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China in Summer 2023. At the Games, USA swimmers claimed 10 medals, including Keaton Jones gold medal in the 200 Backstroke, which was the only gold medal for the USA at the World University Games across 16 sports.