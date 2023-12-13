Pan Zhanle Puts Up 47.60 100 Free Marker At Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS

The 2023 Chinese World Trials continued today from Jinan, bringing us more significant swims from both the men’s and women’s sides.

Asian Record holder Pan Zhanle dove in for the men’s 100m freestyle, stopping the clock in a speedy 47.60 to take the gold. He hit the sole sub-48-second time of the field, relegating Ji Xinjie as the silver medalist and Wang Haoyu with the bronze. Ji posted 48.31 and Wang touched in 48.31.

As for Pan, the 19-year-old is the reigning Asian Games gold medalist in this event, courtesy of the monster 46.97 registered in Hangzhou. That performance rendered the teen as the 5th-fastest performer in history.

Pan also participated in the mixed medley relay event this evening, scoring a free split of 47.32.

Topping the relay podium, however, was the national team of Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan. Xu opened with a backstroke split of 52.94 before triple World Championships gold medalist Qin carried the speed with a 58.23 breaststroke leg. Zhang posted 58.04 on fly before Yang sealed the deal in 53.13.

Collectively, the squad hit a final time of 3:42.34, about 5 seconds off of the gold medal-winning time of 3:38.57 from this year’s World Championships. 3 of the 4 members raced on the squad in Fukuoka, with Cheng Yujie on free instead of Yang.

Olympic multi-medalist Zhang was also in the water to contest the 200m fly tonight but she lost the race by just a fingernail. Chen Luying turned in a time of 2:08.36 to eke out the victory over Zhang who touched just .02 later in 2:08.38. Yu Liyan rounded out the top 3 performers in 2:09.06.

Chen’s result checks in as a lifetime best and now ranks her as China’s 16th-best performer all-time. Zhang already ranks as the 2nd-fastest 200m flyer ever from her nation, owning a PB of 2:08.86 from when she topped the podium at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The men’s 1500m free saw Fei Liwei double up on his 800m free victory from earlier in the competition. Fei logged a gold medal-worthy 14:57.47, just 2 seconds off the 14:55.47 which garnered him gold at this year’s Asian Games.

Tonight Zhang Zhanshuo touched next in 15:03.07 while Zhao Heting also landed on the podium in 15:18.59.

