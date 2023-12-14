China’s Ye Shiwen Notches First Sub-4:40 400 IM In Two Years

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS

The final day of the 2023 Chinese Nationals/World Championships Trials saw World Record holder Qin Haiyang back in the water.

Contesting the men’s 200m breaststroke, 24-year-old Qin completed his sweep of the discipline, stopping the clock at 2:09.45.

Mark Sai Ting Adam produced a mark of 2:12.12 for silver while Song Yifei rounded out the podium in 2:13.97.

While Qin’s sub-2:10 result was a respectable performance, it’s far from the fireworks-producing swims we’ve seen so far this year from the Asian Games Champion.

In Fukuoka, Qin clocked the current World Record in a monster performance of 2:05.48. Several weeks later he nailed another head-turning time of 2:07.03 to grab gold in Hangzhou in a new Games Record mark.

Ye Shiwen, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 400m IM, dove in for that event this evening. The 27-year-old got to the wall in 4:38.58.

Yin Jiahe settled for silver behind Ye tonight in 4:43.61 and Mao Yihan bagged bronze in 4:44.40.

As for Ye, her time this evening checks in as her first sub-4:40 outing since her nation’s Tokyo Olympic Trials. Already here in Jinan, she scored a new lifetime best of 1:07.34 in the 100m breast as the bronze medalist.

The women’s 100m free this evening saw Cheng Yujie come within striking distance of her lifetime best en route to gold.

Cheng registered 53.57 to eke out the victory over Yang Junxuan who notched 53.64 as the runner-up. Zhang Yufei also landed on the podium in 54.01 for bronze.

While Zhang is the Chinese national record holder in this event with her PB of 52.90 from 2020, Cheng’s career-quickest rests at the 53.26 logged just earlier this year. Her time tonight fell less than a half-second off of that mark.

Additional Notes