Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Yr-Old Wieruszowski Clocks 30.42 LCM 50 Breaststroke, Lowers Own NZL Record

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We reached the final day of action at the 2023 Queensland Championships and visiting kiwi swimmer Monique Wieruszowski saved her best swim for last.

Competing in the girls’ 50m breaststroke for 16-year-olds, Wieruszowski fired off a time of 30.42 to handily grab the gold down under. The next-closest swimmer in that age category was Hayley Mackinder of Griffith who touched in 32.59 while All Saints swimmer Julia Remington rounded out the podium in 32.96.

As for Wieruszowski, the New Zealand teen’s outing established a new senior national record in the event. Entering these championships, her lifetime best and kiwi standard rested at the 30.67 she put up at the New Zealand Age Group Championships in April.

Her time would have won the open category of the event here at the Brisbane Aquatic Center, beating winner Mia O’Leary of Bond’s time of 31.52 by over a second. Wieruszowski now ranks 9th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Breast

RutaLTU
MEILUTYTE
10/08
29.56
2Benedetta
PILATO 		ITA29.5811/30
3 Qianting
TANG		CHN29.9209/24
4Satomi
SUZUKI 		JPN30.1010/08
5Imogen
Clark		GBR30.2011/30
6 Eneli
JEFIMOVA		EST30.2310/08
7Siobhan
Haughey		SGP30.3610/15
8 Mona
Mc SHARRY		IRL30.4110/22
9Alina
ZMUSHKA 		BHL30.5310/22
10Chelsea
Hodges		AUS30.5712/01
View Top 31»

The teen is the reigning World Junior Championships silver medalist in this 50m breast event. At that meet in Netanya, Israel, Wieruszowski clocked a time of 30.68 to finish behind champion Eneli Jefimova of Estonia. Jefimova posted 30.42, Wieruszowski’s time tonight, for the gold.

Wieruszowski already owns the New Zealand national record in the LCM 100 breaststroke as well, courtesy of the 1:08.68 she notched last month at the Northern Arena Invitational.


											
										

				


				
									

						

							
0

						

					Leave a Reply

								    

    
    

                    

                            

            

                

                                            

                             Subscribe
                            
                        

                                            

                                                
                    

                

                                                    

                                                    

                                
Notify of 

                                

                                    
                                

                                                                    
                                                                    

                                    
                                

                                                                    

                                        
                                        
                                    

                                                                

                                                

                            

                                        

                                            

                        

                            

                                            
                                        

                        

                    

                    
                                        
                
                

                        

                
		            

                        

                

                    

                             0 Comments                    

                                        

                    

                                                    

                                

                                                        

                                

                                                

                

                

                    
 Inline Feedbacks                    

                    
View all comments

                

                                

                                        

                                            

                

            

                

        

    

    

    
								
								

					

										

						
						

					

				

									

						
About Retta Race

						

													
							Retta Race							
													
Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.
Read More »

						

					

											
									

		

			

					

				

					
Don't want to miss anything?


Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!



  





  

				
 
				

					
Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

					
Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!