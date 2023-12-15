16-Yr-Old Wieruszowski Clocks 30.42 LCM 50 Breaststroke, Lowers Own NZL Record

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We reached the final day of action at the 2023 Queensland Championships and visiting kiwi swimmer Monique Wieruszowski saved her best swim for last.

Competing in the girls’ 50m breaststroke for 16-year-olds, Wieruszowski fired off a time of 30.42 to handily grab the gold down under. The next-closest swimmer in that age category was Hayley Mackinder of Griffith who touched in 32.59 while All Saints swimmer Julia Remington rounded out the podium in 32.96.

As for Wieruszowski, the New Zealand teen’s outing established a new senior national record in the event. Entering these championships, her lifetime best and kiwi standard rested at the 30.67 she put up at the New Zealand Age Group Championships in April.

Her time would have won the open category of the event here at the Brisbane Aquatic Center, beating winner Mia O’Leary of Bond’s time of 31.52 by over a second. Wieruszowski now ranks 9th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Breast Ruta LTU

MEILUTYTE 2 Benedetta

PILATO ITA 29.58 3 Qianting

TANG CHN 29.92 4 Satomi

SUZUKI JPN 30.10 5 Imogen

Clark GBR 30.20 6 Eneli

JEFIMOVA EST 30.23 7 Siobhan

Haughey SGP 30.36 8 Mona

Mc SHARRY IRL 30.41 9 Alina

ZMUSHKA BHL 30.53 10 Chelsea

Hodges AUS 30.57 View Top 31»

The teen is the reigning World Junior Championships silver medalist in this 50m breast event. At that meet in Netanya, Israel, Wieruszowski clocked a time of 30.68 to finish behind champion Eneli Jefimova of Estonia. Jefimova posted 30.42, Wieruszowski’s time tonight, for the gold.

Wieruszowski already owns the New Zealand national record in the LCM 100 breaststroke as well, courtesy of the 1:08.68 she notched last month at the Northern Arena Invitational.