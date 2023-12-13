Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

O’Callaghan, Cooper & Pallister Nab Wins On Day 5 Of 2023 Queensland Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered day 5 of the 2023 Queensland Championships with several stars putting their stamps on the annual competition.

World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan topped the women’s 50m backstroke podium, producing a time of 27.43 to beat the field by over a second.

The 19-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer was just .05 off of her best-ever effort of 27.38 in the event, a time she registered at the NSW Championships in March.

Of note, Minna Atherton was also in the women’s 50m back final in her comeback competition since bowing out of the World Championships Trials due to injuries. Atherton touched in 29.81 for 9th.

O’Callaghan ranks 4th in the world now in the women’s 50m back.

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
10/20
26.86 WR
2Xueer
WANG 		CHN27.3509/25
3Letian
WAN 		CHN27.4109/25
4 Kylie
MASSE		CAN27.5912/01
5Ingrid
WILM 		CAN27.6810/20
View Top 31»

The 50m back race for 16-year-olds saw Jaclyn Barclay get to the wall first in a mark of 28.07.  She owns a PB of 27.94 from April of this year but tonight’s performance registers the SPW’s 2nd-best outing. This was after the teen already nabbed a big-time PB in the 200m back (2:08.76) during last night’s finals.

Barclay also dove in for the girls’ 200m free for 16-year-olds where she earned another gold in 1:59.96. That, too, checked in as a lifetime best, beating her 2:01.98 put up at this same competition last year.

Aussie national record holder Isaac Cooper wound up on top of the men’s 50m back, posting an effort of 24.98 as the sole swimmer under 25 seconds.

Behind Cooper was Bradley Woodward who secured silver in 25.3 while Somerset’s Mark Nikolaev rounded out the podium in 25.37. Nikolaev was quicker in the prelims, producing a morning swim of 24.95.

Rackley’s World Championships gold medalist Sam Short tried the 800m free on for size this evening and won the event convincingly. The 20-year-old logged a gold medal-worthy 7:47.35 to beat Elijah Winnington by over 2 seconds.

23-year-old Winnington touched in 7:49.98 for silver and SOPAC’s Matt Galea bagged bronze in 8:03.82.

In Fukuoka, Short earned silver in this 800m free, hitting a new Aussie and Oceanian record of 7:37.76 in the process. He topped the men’s 400m free podium there while also capturing bronze in the 1500m event.

Short is now the #2 performer in the world in the 800m free.

2023-2024 LCM Men 800 Free

WoominKOR
KIM
09/28
7:46.03
2Luca
DE TULLIO		ITA7:48.3311/30
3 Liwei
FEI		CHN7:49.9009/28
4Victor
Johansson		NED7:50.1412/03
5Charlie
CLARK 		USA7:50.4911/29
View Top 26»

Lani Pallister put on a show in the women’s 1500m free, turning in the only time of the field under 16:00.

21-year-old Pallister posted 15:49.94 for the victory, with Kiah Melverton and Ariarne Titmus left to race for the minor medals. Melverton grabbed the silver in 16:10.56 and Titmus gathered bronze in 16:13.46.

Pallister placed 5th in this event at this year’s World Championships, registering a time of 15:49.17 in Fukuoka. Tonight’s effort was less than a second off of that performance and she now frog-hops China’s Li Bingjie to rank #2 in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 1500 Free

KatieUSA
LEDECKY
12/02
15:46.38
2Bingjie
LI 		CHN15:51.1809/24
3 Lani
PALLISTER		AUS15:55.7310/15
4Weizhong
GAO 		CHN16:05.7309/24
5Simona
QUADARELLA		ITA16:08.0111/29
View Top 28»

Additional Results

  • Enoch Robb of All Saints posted a solid effort of 52.56 to take the boys’ 100m fly for 18-year-olds. This marks just the 2nd time the teen has been in the 52-second zone, with tonight’s outing overtaking his previous best-ever result of 52.88 from this year’s World Junior Championships.
  • The girls’ 100m freestyle for 12-year-olds saw the event’s Queensland All Comers Record bite the dust at the hands of Japan’s Misuzu Chiba. Chiba stopped the clock in 58.04, slicing .42 off of the previous record of 58.46 Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey put on the books in 2009.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!