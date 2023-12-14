Rikako Ikee Takes 50 Fly On Day 5 Of 2023 Queensland Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw the penultimate night of action of the Queensland Championships unfold at Brisbane Aquatic Center with elite athletes combined with rising age groupers for high-octane racing.

16-year-old St. Peters Western budding star Jaclyn Barclay scored two victories on the evening, taking the 50m fly and 100m fly wins for her age group.

In the 50m, Barclay stopped the clock in 27.24 for a huge new personal best. Entering this competition, the teen had been as fast as 27.67 from this same meet last year, so she sliced nearly half a second off for the gold.

The 100m fly saw Barclay get to the wall in 1:00.25 (28.75/31.50) to get the job done in her age category. That, too, registered as her swiftest ever, overtaking the 1:01.05 notched earlier this year at the Australian Age Championships.

As far as the women’s open 50m fly, it was 23-year-old Rikako Ikee of Japan who fired off the gold medal-worthy time of 25.76. That’s the 4th-best time of Ikee’s return to racing since undergoing leukemia treatments in 2019.

Ikee led the heats with a strong 26.15 outing before scoring the sole time of the final under the 26-second barrier. Behind Ikee’s 25.76 was Lily Price of Rackley who nothced 26.07 while Olympian Brianna Throssell rounded out the podium in 26.28.

Ikee earned bronze in this 50m fly event at this year’s Asian Games, producing a time of 26.02 there in Hangzhou. She and teammate Daiya Seto are training under Michael Bohl at Griffith University through the end of the year.

Rackley’s Jack Moore won the 16-year-old boys’ 50m fly. Moore established a victorious mark of 24.73 to get under the 25-second barrier for the first time in his young career. Moore’s PB entering this competition rested at the 25.07 logged at April’s Aussie Age Championships.

All Saints Enoch Robb stopped the clock at 23.74 to take the boys’ 50m fly for 18-year-olds. Robb shaved .13 off of his previous PB to take the gold, following up on his 100m fly victory from last night.

For the open men’s 50m fly, it was 21-year-old Ben Armbruster who eked out the win over 19-year-old St. Andrews’ Isaac Cooper.

Armbruster touched in 23.60 while Cooper was right behind in 23.78. Harrison Turner rounded out the podium in 24.26.

Of note, 43-year-old Roland Schoeman of South Africa was in the race, notching 24.28 for 5th place behind 4th place Jack Carr who hit 24.26.

A Queensland All Comers Record for 12-year-olds went down at the hands of Kaiyu Tomisawa of Japan.

Racing in the 50m fly, Tomisawa fired off a time of 27.43 to handily beat the field. Her outing dipped under the previous QLD All Comers mark of 27.58 Japan’s Ayari Aoyama put on the books nearly 30 years ago in 1995.

Another Japanese teen followed suit in the 13-year-old boys’ 50m fly, as Eishin Ikeda produced a swift 26.23 to take the event.

Ikeda’s mark surpassed the previous QLD All Comers Record of 26.49 owned by Thomas Pattison since 2020.

Additional Notes