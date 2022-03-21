Paige McKenna on Lia Thomas: “I respect her so much”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 4:30.81 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 4:33.61

Podium:

Fifth-year Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania won the 500 free, making history as the first transgender swimmer to win an NCAA title.

Texas freshman Erica Sullivan was the first to flip at the 100, leading Thomas 52.6 to 52.8. At the 200, it was Sullivan in 48.2 to Thomas’ 48.4. Thomas pulled even at the 250 wall and took over the lead at the 300. She moved half a body length ahead of Sullivan at the 350 but to her other side, Emma Weyant moved into second place. Thomas was 3:11.80 to Weyant’s 3:11.98.

Thomas powered home to win by a body length with 4:33.24. Weyant touched second (4:34.99) while Sullivan was third (4:35.92). It was Thomas’ best time this season by .78, and the top time in the NCAA for 2021-22.