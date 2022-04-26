Pac-12 Runner-Up Chris O’Grady Withdraws from Portal, Will Stay at USC

Rising collegiate sophomore Chris O’Grady has withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and plans to remain at USC.

In his freshman season, O’Grady made his mark on the Pac-12, taking 2nd in the 100 breast at the conference championships, 5th in the 200 breast, and 22nd in the 200 IM. He then went on to NCAAs, where he qualified for the B final of the 200 breast, finishing 16th overall.

“I respect Coach Lea Maurer and her vision for the USC men’s and women’s swim teams,” O’Grady said.

According to Chris’ dad John, Chris entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 31st – the day before Maurer was announced as the Trojans’ new head coach.

“Everyone thought USC would drag on the head coach search for months, but they didn’t,” John O’Grady said. “Our family believes Lea is a wise choice on USC’s part and we’re glad she secured the role.”

John O’Grady was a collegiate swimmer at Wyoming and is the inventor of the Aqua Knuckles training device.

Chris O’Grady’s personal best times:

100 Breast – 51.69

200 Breast – 1:51.67

200 IM – 1:45.74

O’Grady was the team’s fourth-best scorer last season at the Pac-12 Championships with 31 points. Three of those top four were freshmen, and the team’s top five scorers all return.

He was also one of only two Trojan swimmers to score individual points at the men’s NCAA Championship meet in March along with breaststroke training partner Trent Pellini. USC finished 26th as a team at nationals with 25 points.

Lea Maurer took over as the interim head coach at USC last fall when Jeremy Kipp was put on administrative leave over an incident where student-athletes claimed he kicked a water bottle that struck a swimmer in the face. An investigation by USC did not find evidence to support that claim, but Kipp resigned in early March anyway.

Less than a month later, Maurer was given the job on a full-time basis.

Entering the portal doesn’t mean an athlete has to transfer; rather, it gives them the freedom to communicate with other programs. Entering the NCAA transfer portal is an administrative process that does not involve an athlete’s current coaches. Student-athletes don’t actually have to notify their current coaches that they plan to enter the portal, though once they are in, their current coaches will usually find out shortly anyway.

While the vast majority of swimmers who enter the portal do wind up transferring, occasionally they wind up having a change of heart. Other high profile examples include Alabama breaststroker Liam Bell, who entered and withdrew the portal once before eventually entering again a year later and transferring to Cal; and D2’s fastest-ever sprinter Karol Ostrowski, who entered the portal last year but decided to return to Drury.