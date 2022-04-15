USC’s Chris O’Grady, Pac-12 Runner-Up in the 100 Breast, Enters Transfer Portal

USC freshman Chris O’Grady has entered the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to speak with coaches from other programs about the possibility of transferring. Reminder: when a swimmer enters the transfer portal, it doesn’t mean they must or they will transfer, it simply means they’re allowed to explore their options at other programs. O’Grady entered the portal on March 31, which is notably before USC announced Lea Maurer as the new head coach of the program. It’s possibly that the announcement of Maurer as the permanent head coach could impact O’Grady’s decision in either direction on whether to stay or leave.

Another USC freshman, Daniel Matheson, recently entered the transfer portal as well. Matheson was USC’s highest scoring swimmer at Pac-12s this year, and both he and O’Grady were NCAA qualifiers. The season was mired in controversy at USC this year, as Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave early in the season. Maurer took over as interim head coach and Kipp later resigned.

In his freshman season, O’Grady made his mark on the Pac-12, taking 2nd in the 100 breast at the conference championships, 5th in the 200 breast, and 22nd in the 200 IM. He then went on to NCAAs, where he qualified for the B final of the 200 breast, finishing 16th overall.

Here are O’Grady’s SCY personal bests in his top events:

100 Breast – 51.69

200 Breast – 1:51.67

200 IM – 1:45.74

If O’Grady does end up transferring programs, his breaststroke personal bests of 51.69 and 1:51.67 are fast enough to qualify for the ‘A’ final in any conference. He finished the 2021-2022 NCAA season ranked 18th in the NCAA in the 100 breast and 14th in the 200 breast.