USC NCAA Qualifier Daniel Matheson Enters Transfer Portal

USC freshman Daniel Matheson, who competed in the 500 free, 400 IM and 1650 free at this year’s NCAA Championships, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

A native of Peoria, Arizona, Matheson joined the Trojans from Scottsdale Aquatic Club as a highly touted distance recruit. In high school, Matheson was a finalist at USA Swimming Junior Nationals and competed at the 2021 Wave II Olympic Trials. Matheson was also named to the USA Swimming National Junior Team in both the 800 and 1500 free last fall.

Matheson saw significant improvement during his first season in Los Angeles, dropping nearly 6 seconds in the 500 free, 22 seconds in his mile and nearly 3 seconds in the 400 IM. He qualified for the NCAA Championships in all three events at the Pac 12 championships, where he finished 5th in the 500, 11th in the 400 IM and 4th in the 1650. Matheson added in all three races at NCAAs and finished outside of scoring range.

Pre-USC Best USC Freshman Best 200 free 1:35.90 1:40.47 500 free 4:20.64 4:14.87 1650 free 15:13.94 14:51.59 400 IM 3:47.69 3:44.71

Matheson was USC’s highest-scoring swimmer at Pac 12s this season, scoring 35 individual points. Only junior diver George Korovin, who scored 46 points, scored more individually. USC finished 4th at Pac 12s with 449 points and finished 26th at NCAAs with 25 points. USC’s NCAA squad was led by 5th year Trent Pellini, who scored 14 points. The Trojans’ only returning scorer is freshman Chris O’Grady, who finished 16th in the 200 breast.

This season was marred with controversy for the Trojans, as then-head coach Jeremy Kipp was placed on a leave of absence in the fall. Lea Maurer stepped in as interim head coach for the season, and she was named the permanent head coach on April 1st.