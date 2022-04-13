CCSA Announces Women’s End of the Year Awards

Courtesy: CCSA

Charlotte, N.C. – The CCSA Women’s Swimmer of the Year is earned by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Wiktoria Czarnecka (Lublin, Poland). In addition, Liberty University’s Maddie Freece (Landsdale, Pennsylvania) took home the Women’s Diver of the Year honor, while Delaney Carlton (Lilburn, Georgia) is the CCSA Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Czarnecka earned a remarkable rap sheet throughout the 2021-22 season, climbing to 3rd overall in the Eagles’ record books in the 50 free (22.29), and 3rd overall in the 100 fly (53.18). She also is second fastest overall in with her 50 fly split in the 200 medley relay (23.34). Her relay legs in the 4×50 free, 4×100 free, 4×50 medley (fly) 4×100 medley were the fastest of the CCSA Championships. Czarnecka was named the 2022 CCSA Swimmer of the Meet, earning first in the 50 free and 100 fly along with a second place finish in the 100 free. Her contributions helped FGCU to four relay victories at the conference championships.

Freece, a two-time consecutive Diver of the year recipient, racked up her second Most Outstanding Diver of the Meet with a 1-meter CCSA title and program-record score of 320.75. She competed at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships finishing 17th in the 3-meter and 25th in the 1-meter. Her preliminary score of 248.50 in the 3-meter was the best 3-meter prelim score for a Lady Flame all-time at Zone Championships. She earned a spot in the finals at the Zone Championships for the NCAA, the only CCSA Diver to do so. Freece was the 2021 VaSID Co-Rookie Diver of the year and 2021 CCSA Women’s Diver of the Year.

Carlton, an applied physics major who maintains three jobs, has found loads of success in the pool and classroom. She is a local lifeguard at the YMCA, a teaching assistant for Dr. Judy Beck in PHYS 131 and works for game management running cameras and producing home contests on ESPN+ for the Bulldogs. She maintains a 3.925 cumulative GPA and has been hand-selected to conduct astronomy research this summer. Carlton won the 50 and 100 free for the entire dual meet season and was never beaten, helping the Bulldogs to an 8-0 record. The twice named Bulldog Student-Athlete of the Month also earned an NCAA Provisional Cut with a 22.72 in the 50 free and placed second at the CCSA Championships.

Also Nominated for Women’s Swimmer of the Year: Mikaela Fullerton (UNC Asheville), Abbie Shaw (Liberty), Ashley Cozad (North Florida)

Also Nominated for Women’s Diver of the Year: Reese Wakefield (FGCU)

Also Nominated for Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Megan Wills (Bellarmine), Annie Sanchez (Campbell), Alyssa Church (Gardner-Webb), Michaela Sizemore (FGCU), Tori Rucker (Georgia Southern), Sophia Miller (Liberty), Kristen Straszacker (Incarnate Word), Ashley Cozad (North Florida)