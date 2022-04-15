USA Swimming Confirms It Won’t Send Team To 2022 World Junior Championships

USA Swimming will not be sending a team to the 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed to SwimSwam on Friday.

The news comes as no surprise after the announcement in March that the Junior Pan Pacific Championships would run in late August (August 24-27) and that the U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan were fully committed to the event.

At the time, USA Swimming told SwimSwam that it would certainly be sending a team to Junior Pan Pacs and that it would make the decision on World Juniors once FINA confirmed the dates and host of the event. Given that the dates were expected to conflict, it seemed unlikely that the U.S. would field a team at World Juniors.

The World Juniors were initially slated to run in Kazan, Russia, August 23-28, but were pulled out in late February due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The new host for World Juniors was only confirmed on Thursday, as FINA announced that Lima, Peru would play host to the event from August 30-September 4.

Given the proximity to Junior Pan Pacs, it seems likely that Canada, Australia and Japan will also not be competing at World Juniors.

The U.S. will select its roster for Junior Pan Pacs at the upcoming International Team Trials meet in Greensboro, N.C., scheduled for April 26-30. Junior-age swimmers will also qualify for the Mel Zajac International meet in Vancouver at the trials.