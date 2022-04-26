Chengdu 2021 Reveals Swimming Venue For Upcoming World University Games

The swimming venue for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games has been revealed with two months to go until the competition kicks off in the capital of China’s Sichuan province.

The swimming portion of the event will take place at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Centre, which was built specifically for the Games and completed construction in March 2020.

Check out some photos of the venue below:

Take a look at the swimming pool of Summer University Games in Chengdu @Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/EanefTO9dS — Chinese Swimming News and Results (@CHNswim_fan) April 26, 2022

Let’s take a look at the main venues of the #Chengdu2021 @FISU World University Games, including the Dong’an Lake Sports Park Stadium, Aquatics Centre, Multi-Purpose Gymnasium, and the Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium. Are you excited for the #Universiade?@Chengdu2021 #FISUGames pic.twitter.com/oshYz8abfX — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) April 20, 2022

Catering to the needs of the Chengdu 2021 #FISU Games, this new landmark of #Chengdu, Dong’an Lake Sports Park, will serve as the venue for the opening ceremony of the Games as well as gymnastics and swimming competitions. pic.twitter.com/9jXF5ZJZly — Chengdu China (@Chengdu_China) December 27, 2021

Originally scheduled for August 16-27, 2021, the Games were postponed until 2022 in April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to Tokyo 2020, the event is still branded as “Chengdu 2021.”

The competition will run from June 26-July 7, with pool swimming scheduled for June 27-July 3.

Several prominent swimming countries’ national governing bodies have opted out of the competition, including USA Swimming, British Swimming and Swimming Canada. The opportunity to represent the U.S. independently from USA Swimming was an option being explored by the United States International University Sports Federation back in February.