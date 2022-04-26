Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chengdu 2021 Reveals Swimming Venue For Upcoming World University Games

The swimming venue for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games has been revealed with two months to go until the competition kicks off in the capital of China’s Sichuan province.

The swimming portion of the event will take place at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Centre, which was built specifically for the Games and completed construction in March 2020.

Check out some photos of the venue below:

Originally scheduled for August 16-27, 2021, the Games were postponed until 2022 in April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to Tokyo 2020, the event is still branded as “Chengdu 2021.”

The competition will run from June 26-July 7, with pool swimming scheduled for June 27-July 3.

Several prominent swimming countries’ national governing bodies have opted out of the competition, including USA Swimming, British Swimming and Swimming Canada. The opportunity to represent the U.S. independently from USA Swimming was an option being explored by the United States International University Sports Federation back in February.

