2022 U.S. World Champs Trials: Who Did SwimSwam Readers Pick to Win Each Event?

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2022 U.S. World Championships Trials are here, and with it we of course are running a SwimSwam Pick’em contest. Many of our readers took the time to fill out their responses, so in this post we’re taking a look at the results breakdown for each event. Below, you’ll find a pie chart for each event, showing the data on who the Pick’ems respondents selected to win each event.

There weren’t too many surprising results. Nearly every freestyle event had an overwhelming favorite, particularly in the longer events. There’s some contention in the women’s sprint events, with Claire Curzan coming out on top in the women’s 50. nearly 44% of respondents chose the 17-year-old as the favorite, while nearly 36% think veteran Abbey Weitzeil will claim the title. The roles flipped in the women’s 100 free, where 52.7% say Weitzeil will win, and 24.7% voted for Curzan.

Despite failing to qualify for the Olympic Team in the event last year, SwimSwam readers are fully behind Regan Smith to win the women’s 200 back. 80.6% of respondents chose Smith, who is the World Record holder in the event, to win this week over Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon, who represented the U.S. in Tokyo last summer.

