PA 2AA Champ Peter Kawash to Remain In-State with Verbal to Lafayette College

Peter Kawash has announced his decision to continue his academic and athletic career at Lafayette College beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Kawash is a senior at Lakeland High School and he swims club at the Wilkes Barre Family YMCA. He shared the news on Twitter:

Kawash won two individual events at the 2020 Pennsylvania District 2 AA Swimming Championships. The Lakeland High School junior competed in the 200 IM on Friday evening and the 100 back on Saturday evening, giving him the time to recover between events. He won the 200 IM in 1:58.40, finishing 0.65 seconds ahead of silver medalist Dennis Dukinas of Dallastown High School. Kawash and Dukanis dominated the field, touching 9 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.

Kawash demonstrated another convincing win the following night in the 100 back. He dropped 1.28 seconds from his entry time for a personal best time of 51.84. Lake Lehman Senior High’s Logan Kuhar touched second, finished 4.64 seconds behind Kawash. His 100 back time earned him a 2019 Futures qualifying time.

Kawash most recently competed at the 18&U Winter Championships in Carlisle, PA with his club team, Wilkes Barre Family YMCA. He swam the 100 free, the 100 and 200 back, and the 100 fly, finishing 33rd, 21st, 24th, and 30th, respectively. He went a personal best time of 52.89 in the 100 fly.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 51.84

200 IM – 1:57.61

400 IM – 4:14.96

100 fly – 52.89

Kawash will join Lafayette College’s men’s team in the fall of 2021. He will be one of the team’s top swimmers. His 100 back and his 400 IM would have been Leopards’ fastest competitor during the 2019-2020 season in the 100 back and the 400 IM. Additionally, he would have been their second-fastest 200 IMer behind Kyle Goodwill and their third-fastest 100 flyer behind Jamison Crow and Tanner McFarland. Crow will be a junior when Kawash joins the team, while both Goodwill and McFarland will have graduated.

