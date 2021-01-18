Minnesotan Sprinter Owen Nord Verbals to Mines for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Electing to remain in cold-weather states, Owen Nord of Rochester, MN, has sent his verbal to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO. He swims for Rochester Century High School and represents Rochester Swim Club in club competition.

Nord is a two-time Minnesota Class AA (large) High School State qualifier, swimming the 50 and 100 free both years. In 2019, he swam matching 21.8’s in prelims and finals to finish 12th in the 50, and swam a 48.2 en route to 13th place. He also swam legs of the 200 and 400 free relays for Century in 2019, splitting a 22.0 and a 48.0 respectively.

He bettered both his times and finishes during the 2020 edition, making the A-final and finishing 4th in the 50 at a 21.0, and 7th in the 100 at a 46.5. The latter was a lifetime best for Nord. He actually raced the 50 thrice at this meet, as he tied for 8th in prelims and participated in a swim-off. His time of 20.97 is currently his fastest in an individual race. Century qualified the same free relays but also improved their finishes, with Nord splitting a 20.8 and a 46.7 to help earn fourth place in both relays.

Although his 20.97 from 2020 high school state is his fastest in an individual race, he led off Rochester Swim Club’s 200 free relay with a 19.89 at a local club meet in late 2019. This was his first time sub-20 and gave him his first Summer Juniors cut. His championship season meet for Rochester in 2020 was the Minnesota Senior State meet, where he finished just off his bests in his primary events.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 19.89 (relay leadoff)

100 Free- 46.53

200 Free- 1:43.58

The Colorado School of Mines is a Division 2 school participating in the Rocky Mountain Conference. This league also plays host to many other Colorado universities, including Colorado Mesa, Western Colorado, CSU-Pueblo, and Adams State. Their out-of-state competition includes teams such as Oklahoma Christian and Oklahoma Baptist. Mines was the runner-up to Colorado Mesa in the 2020 RMAC Championships.

As a pure sprinter with substantial individual and relay value, Nord being an immediate contributor at the conference level will be instrumental for the Orediggers, who will need as many conference points as possible in order to close the gap between them and CMU, the reigning two-time conference champions. Nord would have won the 50 free A-final and had been the only swimmer under 20 seconds, which would have netted 20 points alone for Mines. He also would have qualified for the B-final in the 100 and 200 free. He would have also swum a leg on Mines’ 200 free A relay and anchored the 200 medley A relay

Nord would be among Mines’ top tier of sprinters. On last season’s roster, he would have ranked 1st in the 50 and 6th in the 100 during the 2019-2020 season.

He joins a Class of 2025 that includes Michael Kietzman, Jarod Schahrer, Ronan Lauinger, and Andres Saa. Kietzman is a fellow sprinter out of Texas with similar times in the 50 and 100 of 20.9 and 46.7, respectively.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.