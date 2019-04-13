Olivia Smoliga on Training Camp: “I was going 1:13’s 100 Backstroke Fast” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Meet information
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
- TV/Live Stream Schedule
- Live Stream – USA Swimming (Prelims & Finals)
- Live Stream – NBC Sports (Finals)
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 24.17
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Olivia Smoliga– 24.83
- SILVER: Simone Manuel/Farida Osman– 24.97
- BRONZE: (tie)
Out of lane 7, Olivia Smoliga pulled out the win over Simone Manuel and Farida Osman. Smoliga’s winning time of 24.83 just put herself in the top 20 times this year. Manuel and Osman tied for second, both sub-25 with a 24.97.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
PSS Record: Emily Seebohm – 58.96
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Olivia Smoliga– 58.73 *PSS record
- SILVER: Katharine Berkoff– 59.83
- BRONZE: Ali DeLoof– 1:00.80
Just 14 minutes after winning the 50 free, Olivia Smoliga surprised herself with a new PSS record and personal best time, winning in a 58.73. That is now the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year behind Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck.
NC State recruit Katharine Berkoff, who finished in second with a 59.83, swam the 8th-fastest time in the world this year.
“… and I just went 58 today so wassup”
Why is she so perfect?