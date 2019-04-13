Olivia Smoliga on Training Camp: “I was going 1:13’s 100 Backstroke Fast” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 24.17

Top 3 Finishers:

Out of lane 7, Olivia Smoliga pulled out the win over Simone Manuel and Farida Osman. Smoliga’s winning time of 24.83 just put herself in the top 20 times this year. Manuel and Osman tied for second, both sub-25 with a 24.97.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: Emily Seebohm – 58.96

Top 3 Finishers:

Just 14 minutes after winning the 50 free, Olivia Smoliga surprised herself with a new PSS record and personal best time, winning in a 58.73. That is now the 3rd-fastest time in the world this year behind Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck.

NC State recruit Katharine Berkoff, who finished in second with a 59.83, swam the 8th-fastest time in the world this year.