2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

The final morning of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond meet will feature heats of the 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free, as well as the early heats of the 1500 free.

Women’s 200 IM

PSS Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu

Top 8 Qualifiers:

After winning the 400 IM earlier in the meet, Ella Eastin is once again on top in the IM events. Eastin leads over Madisyn Cox, who took second behind Eastin in the 400 IM final. Along with Eastin and Cox, the rest of the top 8 includes 200 fly champ Hali Flickinger and distance stars Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith.

Finishing in 9th place was Bethany Galat (2:17.16), who was runner-up in the 200 breast final.

Men’s 200 IM

PSS Record: Michael Phelps- 1:56.32

Top 8 Qualifiers:

After blasting through the first 50 fly in a 24.69 (under WR pace), Michael Andrew held on for the rest of the 200 IM and was the only swimmer to dip under 2 minutes with a 1:59.35. At the 2016 Olympic Trials, Andrew swam a 1:59.44. The only other time that Andrew was faster was at the 2017 Indy PSS (1:59.17).

Behind him is IM monster Chase Kalisz and the ever-so versatile Caeleb Dressel. In Knoxville, Kalisz swam a 1:57.68 in finals, so there should be no worries on whether Kalisz can win or not. As for Dressel, despite being the fastest SCY 200 IM, he still has not behind sub-2 minute in this race. That could change tonight.

Women’s 200 Back

PSS Record: Taylor Ruck- 2:06.36

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Taking the top time over World champ Lisa Bratton is NCAA finalist Sonnele Oeztuerk (2:10.56). Closely bunched up behind Oeztuerk and Bratton are Katharine Berkoff, Hali Flickinger, and Olivia Smoliga.

Also sneaking into the top 8 are Houston-transfer Monique Rae, NCAA finalist Kylee Alons, and IM/breast specialist Madisyn Cox.

Men’s 200 Back

PSS Record: Xu Jiayu- 1:55.04

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Hennessey Stuart takes the top prelims time in the 200 back by a second over Cal post-grad Jacob Pebley. Seeded ahead of Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy is 14-year-old Josh Zuchowski, who is already the 13-14 NAG holder in this event (2:00.97).

Joining the top 8 are Swed Samuel Tornqvist, Navy’s Dominick Wallace and Billy Cadigan, and Louisville’s Nikos Sofianidis.

Women’s 50 Breast

PSS Record: Lilly King- 29.62

Molly Hannis- 30.42 Alia Atkinson- 31.02 Sophie Hansson- 31.18 Annie Lazor- 31.22 Katie Meili- 31.46 Breeja Larson- 31.60 Peyton Kondis- 31.99 Rachel Bernhardt- 32.09

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 Breast

PSS Record: Felipe Lima- 26.97

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Free

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom- 53.12

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Free

PSS Record: Nathan Adrian- 48.00

Top 8 Qualifiers: