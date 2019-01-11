Olivia Smoliga is Stoked about her New Waffle Maker (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 27.85 Kayla Sanchez (HPC – Ontario) – 28.13 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 28.37

After a beautiful underwater, Olivia Smoliga held strong and posted a 27.85, the only finisher under 28. She’s the American Record holder in this event, and she looked very quick.

Kayla Sanchez, the 200 free B final victor, carried that momentum into this race. She broke up what could’ve been an all-American podium, going 28.13. Team Elite teammates Kathleen Baker and Ali Deloof went 28.37 and 28.38, respectively.

16-year-olds Jade Hannah of HPC – Victoria, Isabelle Stadden of Aquajets, and Phoebe Bacon of NCAP went 5-6-7 in this event at 28.45, 28.50, and 28.55, respectively.

Madison Broad of Swim Ontario won the 50 back in 29.10 ahead of Simone Manuel‘s 29.31.