2019 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
- January 9-12, 2018
- Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
- 50m (LCM) pool
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. The B finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Thursday Heat Sheet
Women’s 200 Freestyle – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69
Podium:
- Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 1:55.78
- Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 1:58.52
- Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics/Georgia) – 1:58.68
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79
Podium:
- Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) – 1:49.48
- Luca Urlando (DART Swimming) – 1:49.51
- Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:50.47
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99
Podium:
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo) – 1:06.89
- Micah Sumrall (Chattahoochee Gold) – 1:07.78
- Kierra Smith (HPC – Ontario) – 1:08.21
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29
Podium:
- Andrew Wilson (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:00.57
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:00.61
- Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics) – 1:00.76
Women’s 50 Backstroke – Championship Final
Podium:
- Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 27.85
- Kayla Sanchez (HPC – Ontario) – 28.13
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 28.37
Men’s 50 Backstroke – Championship Final
Podium:
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 24.73
- Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics) – 24.95
- Daniel Carr (Unattached) – 25.18
Women’s 100 Butterfly – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.69
Podium:
- Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics) – 57.86
- Kendyl Stewart (Team Elite) – 58.25
- Penny Oleksiak (HPC – Ontario) – 58.33
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 54.19
Podium:
- Marius Kusch (Unattached) – 52.06
- Luis Martinez (Guatemala) – 52.14
- Giles Smith (Phoenix Swim Club) – 52.40
Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 4:51.79
Podium:
- Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 4:39.39
- Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 4:39.80
- Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics/Georgia) – 4:40.31
Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Championship Final
- Olympic Trials Cut: 4:25.99
Podium:
- Josh Prenot (California Aquatics) – 4:18.74
- Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) – 4:20.27
- Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 4:20.72
