2019 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. The B finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Thursday Heat Sheet

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Podium:

  1. Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 1:55.78
  2. Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 1:58.52
  3. Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics/Georgia) – 1:58.68

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Podium:

  1. Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) – 1:49.48
  2. Luca Urlando (DART Swimming) – 1:49.51
  3. Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:50.47

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Podium:

  1. Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo) – 1:06.89
  2. Micah Sumrall (Chattahoochee Gold) – 1:07.78
  3. Kierra Smith (HPC – Ontario) – 1:08.21

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Podium:

  1. Andrew Wilson (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:00.57
  2. Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:00.61
  3. Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics) – 1:00.76

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Championship Final

Podium:

  1. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 27.85
  2. Kayla Sanchez (HPC – Ontario) – 28.13
  3. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 28.37

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Championship Final

Podium:

  1. Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 24.73
  2. Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics) – 24.95
  3. Daniel Carr (Unattached) – 25.18

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Podium:

  1. Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics) – 57.86
  2. Kendyl Stewart (Team Elite) – 58.25
  3. Penny Oleksiak (HPC – Ontario) – 58.33

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 54.19

Podium:

  1. Marius Kusch (Unattached) – 52.06
  2. Luis Martinez (Guatemala) – 52.14
  3. Giles Smith (Phoenix Swim Club) – 52.40

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 4:51.79

Podium:

  1. Katie Ledecky (NCAP) – 4:39.39
  2. Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 4:39.80
  3. Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics/Georgia) – 4:40.31

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Championship Final

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 4:25.99

Podium:

  1. Josh Prenot (California Aquatics) – 4:18.74
  2. Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) – 4:20.27
  3. Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 4:20.72

 

 

 

