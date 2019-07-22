Oleg Kostin Breaks Russian Record, Moves To #6 All-Time In 50 Fly

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Oleg Kostin took down his Russian Record in the men’s 50 fly final at the 2019 World Championships, clocking a time of 22.70 to lower his previous mark of 22.74.

Kostin set the previous record at the Russian World Trials back in April, which broke his 22.97 from the 2018 European Championships where he won the silver medal.

The 27-year-old won silver once again tonight, trailing Caeleb Dressel who swam the second-fastest time in history en route to a new American and World Championship Record of 22.35.

Coming into tonight tied for eighth on the all-time performer’s list, the Novogorod native moves up into a tie for sixth with Brazilian Henrique Martins.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 FLY

Kostin first tied the Russian Record held by Evgeny Korotyshkin in July of 2017 in 23.24, and then brought it down to 23.14 in April of 2018 before going sub-23 later that August.

Brazilian Nicholas Santos claimed the bronze behind Dressel and Kostin in 22.79, leaving American Michael Andrew (22.80) just off the medal podium in fourth.