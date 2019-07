Filippo Megli Fissa Il Record Italiano 200 Stile Dopo 10 Anni E Vola In Finale

MacNeil Shocks Sjostrom, Becomes #2 Performer Of All-Time In 100 Fly Canadian Maggie MacNeil shocked Sarah Sjostrom to win gold in the women’s 100 fly, becoming the #2 performer of all-time in 55.83.

Oleg Kostin Breaks Russian Record, Moves To #6 All-Time In 50 Fly Oleg Kostin set a new Russian Record en route to winning silver in the men’s 50 fly, posting a time of 22.70 to improve on his old mark of 22.74.