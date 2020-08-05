Northern Michigan Reels in Verbal from 2x WI D2 State Champ Ella Houwers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Houwers from Whitewater, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to Northern Michigan University for 2021-22.

“I’m so thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at Northern Michigan University! NMU is the perfect fit for me and I’m so excited to reach my fullest potential as both a student and an athlete. Go Wildcats!”

Houwers, who will be a senior at Whitewater High School this fall, is the double-defending Wisconsin Division 2 state champion in the 100 breast and the 2019 runner-up in the 200 IM. As a sophomore, she snagged the gold medal in the breast with a 1:05.34 at the 2018 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Meet, after having finished second the year before as a freshman (1:06.50). This past season, Houwers won the 100 breast in 1:05.07, was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:06.99), swam breast (29.82) on the 6th-place medley relay, and led off the 7th-place 200 free relay (24.99).

In club swimming, Houwers represents J-Hawk Aquatic Club. She is a Futures qualifier in the 200/400 IM. Since the start of her junior year of high school, Houwers has exploded with PBs in the SCY 50/100/200/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 100/400 IM as well as the LCM 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:20.80

100 breast – 1:05.07

50 breast – 30.92

200 IM – 2:06.63

400 IM – 4:30.45

200 free – 1:53.66

100 free – 53.49

Houwers will suit up with Faith Sill in the NMU class of 2025. The NMU women won their seventh GLIAC title in school history in 2020. Houwers would have added points to the Wildcats’ total as an A-finalist in the 100/200 breast, 200/400 IM, and the 200 free.

