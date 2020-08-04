SwimSwam Podcast: Ricky Berens on Transitioning to College Swimming

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic and world champion Ricky Berens. Ricky has had quite a quarantine, spending a lot more time at home with his son as many parents have. He also dove in with us about making the transition from high school to college swimming, which he admits wasn’t the smoothest one for him. In high school, he had been the best swimmer in the nation for his age. But when he got to college, he found a whole new world of elite competition which took him a while to ascend to.

RECENT EPISODES