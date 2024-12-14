Noe Ponti Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s World Record With 47.71 100 Butterfly

2024 Short Course World Championships

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel , USA (2020)

World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)

World Championship Record: 48.08 – Chad le Clos, RSA (2016)

2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos, RSA – 48.59

Top 8 Finishers:

Noe Ponti (SUI)- 47.71 Maxime Grousset (FRA)- 48.57 Matthew Temple (AUS)- 48.71 Michele Busa (ITA)- 49.08 Simon Bucher (AUT)- 49.19 Andrei Minakov (NAB)- 49.21 Simone Stefani (ITA)- 49.29 Dare Rose (USA)- 49.37

Noe Ponti swam to another World Record in Budapest, swimming a 47.71 in the men’s 100 butterfly. That broke the previous record of a 47.78 that Caeleb Dressel swam at the ISL Finals in November 2020.

Split Comparison

Ponti Dressel 50 22.16 22.44 100 47.71 (25.55) 47.78 (25.34)

Although Dressel is well known for his starts, Ponti was out faster here on the first 50 in a 22.16. Ponti faded a bit but was able to get under the record.

Ponti adds the SCM 100 fly to his list of World Records after breaking the 50 butterfly earlier this week as he swam a 21.32. He also earned the $10,000 double crown bonus after winning the event at all the World Cup stops this fall.

Ponti dropped a huge amount of time this week in the event. He entered the meet with a lifetime best 48.40 that he swam in October at the World Cup stop in Shanghai. That had him sit as the #3 performer ever.

Top 5 Performers All-Time