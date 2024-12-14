Australia’s Alexandria Perkins Breaks Oceanian Record In 100 Fly (55.10)

2024 Short Course World Championships

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

World Record: 52.87 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 52.87 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05

Top 8 Finishers:

Gretchen Walsh (USA)- 52.71 **NEW WORLD RECORD** Tessa Giele (NED)- 54.66 Alexandria Perkins (AUS)- 55.10 Louise Hansson (SWE)- 55.23 Mizuki Hirai (JPN)- 55.61 Ellen Walshe (IRL)- 55.68 Lily Price (AUS)- 55.82 Laura Lahtinen (FIN)- 56.92

En route to winning bronze in the women’s 100 fly, Australian swimmer Alexandria Perkins took down the Oceanian record in the event with a time of 55.10. She beats out fellow Aussie Alicia Coutts‘ previous mark of 55.30 that was set back in 2013.

With that swim, Perkins also ties Jeanette Ottesen of Denmark as the ninth-fastest performer of all-time in the event.

All-Time Fastest Oceanian Performers, Women’s 100-meter butterfly (SCM):

Alexandria Perkins, Australia — 55.10 (2024) Alicia Coutts, Australia — 55.30 (2013) Emma McKeon, Australia — 55.39 (2019) Felicity Gavez, Australia — 55.43 (2010) Lily Price, Australia — 55.57 (2024)

In the same race, the United States’ Gretchen Walsh took gold in world record fashion (52.87), while the Netherlands’ Tessa Giele won silver in a time of 54.66 that ranks her fifth all-time. Perkins’ bronze medal was her second-ever individual medal at a major senior international meet.

Perkins was significantly faster than Coutts during the the first 50 meters of her race to break the record, but Coutts outsplit her on the back end.

Splits Comparison:

Alexandria Perkins, 2024 Alicia Coutts, 2013 50m 25.51 26.16 100m 29.59 29.14 Total 55.10 55.30

Perkins also took bronze earlier this meet in the 50 fly, clocking a time of 24.68 which also broke the Oceanian record.