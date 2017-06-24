No Zane Grothe In Men’s 1500, Arguably The Most Wide Open Event

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

The 1500 freestyle was arguably going to be the most wide open event on the men’s schedule at next week’s U.S. Nationals, and it just got a little wider.

Along with both Connor Jaeger and Michael McBroom out of competition, Olympic 4th place finisher Jordan Wilimovsky opted not to swim at Nationals to focus on Open Water this summer, and 2017 NCAA 1650 champion and new American Record holder Clark Smith told us he wouldn’t swim the 1500 at the meet to hone in on the 200, 400 and 800 free.

Now upon the release of the psych sheets yesterday, we’ve learned Zane Grothe will also not compete in the event. Grothe’s absence isn’t a huge surprise, given he’s found most of his success in the 400 and 800, but he did produce a best time of 15:11.72 to make the Olympic Trials final last year.

Like Smith, Grothe will focus on the 200, 400 and 800 at the competition. He’s got a great shot at getting on his first LC Worlds team, seeded 1st in the 800, 2nd in the 400 and 7th in the 200.

Grothe isn’t the only notable absence on the 1500 psych sheet either. Olympic Trials finalist Logan Houck won’t swim, nor will 10th through 12th place finishers Adam Linker, Sean Ryan and Chris Swanson. None of those three is a major surprise, but the amount of top finishers from the Olympic Trials who won’t compete in this event in Indianapolis is staggering.

Five of the eight finalists in Omaha won’t be there, and 9 of the top 12. This event is now insanely wide open, with Junior Pan Pac gold medalist Robert Finke and U.S. Open runner-up True Sweetser our picks for the two available World Championship spots.

Grothe was favored by many to take one of those two spots if he swam this event, especially given his 14:29 1650 in February and the fact he ranks 2nd among Americans this year at 15:22.05. We initially had him pegged for 3rd, but now with both him and Linker not in the event, we have updated our picks (again). Aaron Apel and Taylor Abbott now figure into our top-8 predictions.