Sette Colli Teilnehmer treffen Papst Franziskus im Vatikan

Einige Topschwimmer, die wegen des Sette Colli Wettkampfes in Rom sind, bekamen die Gelegenheit, Papst Franziskus heute Morgen im Apostolischen Palast im Vatikan zu treffen.
Der Papst sprach die Schwimmer, Organisatoren und Sponsoren sogar speziell an: “Your competitiveness, your racing, your living in contact with water, can also be a contribution to a different ‘culture of water’: water is life – without water there is no life – and to talk about life is to talk about God, the origin and source of life. Even our Christian life begins with the sign of water, with Baptism.”
Federica Pellegrini and Gregorio Paltrinieri schenkten dem Papst u.a. eine Badekappe mit seinem aufgedruckten Namen.
Hier sind Fotos und Posts aus verschiedenen sozialen Medien.
Il mondo del nuoto italiano e mondiale in udienza privata in #Vaticano. Paltrinieri e Pellegrini consegnano questa cuffia a Papa Francesco. pic.twitter.com/RIrJRqDw6M
— Lia Capizzi (@LiaCapizzi) June 24, 2017
