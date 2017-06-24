Sette Colli Swimmers Meet Pope Francis At The Vatican

54TH SETTE COLLI/INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th

Stadio del Nuoto, Rome

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6:30pm local (MEZS, UTC +2)

LCM

While in Rome competing at the 54th Sette Colli International Swim Meeting, several elite swimmers were able to travel to the Vatican and meet Pope Francis. after today’s heats.

Gathered together at the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis spoke to the athletes, organizers and sponsors of the event, saying, “Your competitiveness, your racing, your living in contact with water, can also be a contribution to a different ‘culture of water’: water is life – without water there is no life – and to talk about life is to talk about God, the origin and source of life. Even our Christian life begins with the sign of water, with Baptism.”

National record holder and Olympians Federica Pellegrini and Gregorio Paltrinieri brought a special racing kit as a gift to the Pope, complete with Vatican colors of white and yellow, as well as a cap donned with the name ‘Papa Francesco.’

Below are photos from various swimmers’ social media accounts:

🇻🇦 #papafrancesco A post shared by Gregorio Paltrinieri (@greg_palt) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

What a day in Rome?! I got to meet the Pope and shake his hand. Tick that off the bucket list ✔ A post shared by James Magnussen (@james.magnussen) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:51am PDT