Sette Colli Swimmers Meet Pope Francis At The Vatican

54TH SETTE COLLI/INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING
- Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th
- Stadio del Nuoto, Rome
- Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6:30pm local (MEZS, UTC +2)
- LCM
- Start Lists
- Results
While in Rome competing at the 54th Sette Colli International Swim Meeting, several elite swimmers were able to travel to the Vatican and meet Pope Francis. after today’s heats.
Gathered together at the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis spoke to the athletes, organizers and sponsors of the event, saying, “Your competitiveness, your racing, your living in contact with water, can also be a contribution to a different ‘culture of water’: water is life – without water there is no life – and to talk about life is to talk about God, the origin and source of life. Even our Christian life begins with the sign of water, with Baptism.”
National record holder and Olympians Federica Pellegrini and Gregorio Paltrinieri brought a special racing kit as a gift to the Pope, complete with Vatican colors of white and yellow, as well as a cap donned with the name ‘Papa Francesco.’
Below are photos from various swimmers’ social media accounts:
Il mondo del nuoto italiano e mondiale in udienza privata in #Vaticano. Paltrinieri e Pellegrini consegnano questa cuffia a Papa Francesco. pic.twitter.com/RIrJRqDw6M
— Lia Capizzi (@LiaCapizzi) June 24, 2017
