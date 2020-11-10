Nicholas Santos Predicts World Record 50 Fly in Semi Final Match (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9
- Monday, November 9th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: Energy Standard/Iron/Tokyo Frog Kings/Toronto Titans
Reported by Ben Dornan.
MEN’S 50 FLY
There’s really nothing much to be said about this race aside from the fact that winner Nicholas Santos has certainly brought the fire this season, earning some of the biggest jackpots that we’ve seen this season. This swim today was no exception as he destroyed the competition and picked up a massive 30 points, stealing from everyone except Tokyo’s Kawamoto.
This effort may have been just what Iron needed to ensure that Toronto will not be able to catch them for third. The 21.78 swim was only 0.03 off his own world record from back in 2018.