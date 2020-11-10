Nicholas Santos Predicts World Record 50 Fly in Semi Final Match (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9

Reported by Ben Dornan.

MEN’S 50 FLY

There’s really nothing much to be said about this race aside from the fact that winner Nicholas Santos has certainly brought the fire this season, earning some of the biggest jackpots that we’ve seen this season. This swim today was no exception as he destroyed the competition and picked up a massive 30 points, stealing from everyone except Tokyo’s Kawamoto.

This effort may have been just what Iron needed to ensure that Toronto will not be able to catch them for third. The 21.78 swim was only 0.03 off his own world record from back in 2018.