NCSAs: Dafoe Clocks PR 4:44.2 in 500 Free, Letitia Sim Goes 59.6 100 Breast

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

March 16-20, 2021

Orlando, Florida

Short course yards (SCY)

Psych sheets

Meet information

Live stream

Results on Meet Mobile

GIRLS MEET

Claire Dafoe of NOVA of Virginia had a breakthrough swim in the 500 free prelims, going under 4:45 for the first time with a 4:44.22 to lead the event by almost three seconds. Dafoe’s old best was a 4:45.52. In the A-final tonight, she’ll go up against OLY Swimming’s Lucy Malys (4:46.95), who won the 1000 free, and Santa Maria Swim Club’s Claire Tuggle (4:50.52), who won the 200 free.

Meanwhile, Letitia Sim of TNT Swimming was unstoppable in prelims, going 59.62 in the 100 breast and 53.48 in the 100 fly to lead the way.

In the 100 fly, Sim will compete with Elmbrook Swim Club 15-year-old Campbell Stoll (53.88) and younger sister, 14-year-old Levenia Sim. Last night, the younger Sim broke Regan Smith’s NAG record in the 100 back, so keep an eye out for her and her impressive underwaters.

The 100 breast saw two other girls break 1:01, with Racer X Aquatics’ Zoe Skirboll going 1:00.78, her first best in the event since December 2019. Elmbrook Swim Club 15-year-old Lucy Thomas was a close third at 1:00.82.

BOYS MEET

Daniel Worth was the only finisher under 54 seconds this afternoon in the 100 breast, hitting a 53.87. Academy Bullets’ Ty Spillane, meanwhile, lopped .78 off of his old best to take second with a 54.21, well ahead of top seed going into this, iNspire Swim Team’s Luke Barr (54.91).

In the 100 fly, Holden Smith of Race Pace Club led the way under 48 seconds, clocking a 47.43 ahead of Mid-Wisconsin Wave Makers’ Will Hayon (47.68). Both were at least a couple tenths off of bests.

City of Richardson’s Trey Dickey was the top swimmer in the 500 free this afternoon, going 4:24.95 ahead of Birmingham Swim League’s Mason Mathias. COR had two more in the top four after they swept the 1000 free, with 16-year-olds Levi Sandidge in third (4:27.30) and Gio Linscheer in fourth (4:28.30).