Huske Delivers 1:46 200 Free Prelim To Earn Top Seed At PVS Day 2

2021 PVS SC CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES WAVE II (MEN)

March 18-21, 2021

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA

SCY (25y)

Meet Central

Timeline

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 PVS Short Course Championships Series Wave II”

Day 2 of the 2021 PVC Short Course Championships Series – Wave II got underway in Manassas, Virginia this morning with the 200 freestyle, 400 IM, and 100 breast.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

Top 8:

Torri Huske – 1:46.70 Erin Gemmell – 1:47.71 Katherine Helms – 1:48.05 Camille Spink – 1:48.67 Tatum Wall – 1:48.87 MacKenzie McConagha – 1:48.92 Jill Berger – 1:49.73 Kate Bailey – 1:51.24

Torri Huske was the quickest swimmer in this morning’s 200 freestyle, posting a 1:46.70 to add around 3.5 seconds to her PB of 1:43.23 from December 2020. She’ll be the favorite to win tonight but Erin Gemmell wasn’t too far behind with a 1:47.71 and Katherine Helms was right behind with a 1:48.05. Gemmell has been as fast as a 1:45.96 before which Helms’ best is a 1:46.24.

A trio of 1:48s followed as Spink, Wall, and McConagha earned 4th, 5th, and 6th seeds respectively.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

Top 8:

Sophie Duncan – 4:16.90 Jordan Durocher – 4:18.30 Erin Gemmell – 4:18.97 Ella Myers – 4:19.37 Eleanor Sun – 4:21.51 Anna Whelan – 4:22.18 Paige McKenna – 4:23.79 Emmy Gallion – 4:25.45

Second seed in the 200 freestyle Erin Gemmell also raced the 400 IM this morning and posted the 3rd fastest prelim swim in that event. Her 4:18.97 was 2 seconds off top qualifier into the final Sophie Duncan who hit a 4:16.90. Jordan Durocher was a 4:18.30 for second.

Ducan and Durocher have both been faster than their prelim swims as Duncan hit a 4:11.75 PB and Durocher a 4:15.22 back in December 2020. Gemmell’s swim on the other hand was a best time and the first time she’s been under 4:20 in the event, having had a previous PB of 4:20.79.

The biggest threat tonight to upset the top 3 seeds will be 5th seed Eleanor Sun who added more than 7 seconds this morning to her best time of 4:14.25 which she swam in December.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

Top 8:

Joyce Wu – 1:03.08 Catherine Hughes – 1:03.68 Abby Daniel – 1:03.85 Aris Runnels – 1:04.87 Sophia Heilin – 1:05.34 Emily Makin – 1:05.45 Camille Spink – 1:05.94 Paris Thornburg – 1:06.30

The top three swims in this morning’s 100 breast prelims were all within a second of each other as Joyce Wu, Catherine Hughes, and Abby Daniel managed to get under the 1:04 mark.

While Wu will go into the event as top seed, it will be anyone’s race as there’s even less time separating the trio’s fastest-ever swims. Wu has been a 1:02.22, Hughes a 1:02.18, and Daniel a 1:02.04 giving them all an equal shot at the gold medal tonight.

Aris Runnels, Sophia Heilen, and Emily Makin were all also within a second of each other, making for a solid race in tonight’s final.

Racing for the finals session of day 2 will begin tonight at 6 PM eastern.