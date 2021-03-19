Bacon Leads Again, Texas Scores One Diver But Misses Second Diver On Day 2

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon is on track for a second NCAA diving title after besting 3-meter prelims by 19 points this afternoon.

Bacon battled back and forth with Georgia Tech’s Camryn Hidalgo for most of prelims, but another great final dive put Bacon decisively into the top qualifying spot.

In tonight’s final, the scores reset to zero and each diver in the top 8 throws a six-dive list, locked into the 1-8 spots, just like swimmers in an A final. The B final (for the divers qualifying 9-16) will happen shortly after this afternoon’s prelims.

Texas’s Paola Pineda threw a big final dive and nearly passed up Hidalgo for second. That’s a nice boost in points to Texas tonight. But the Longhorns won’t have multiple scorers – Bridget O’Neil was in the top 16 much of the way, but fell out of scoring in the final round with a 17th-place finish.

As of last night’s point totals, three teams in the top 12 will get some dive points tonight:

#3 Texas gets Pineda into the A final.

#5 Ohio State will get B final points from sophomore Mackenzie Crawford.

#12 UNC got star freshman Aranza Vazquez into the A final, and very nearly scored a second diver – Emily Grund was 18th.

Meanwhile #14 Florida has a B finalist and #16 Indiana has two freshmen in the B final. Texas A&M is tied with Indiana for 16th, and A&M also has a scoring diver, A finalist Charlye Campbell.

3-Meter Diving Prelims

Sarah Bacon, Minnesota – 380.70 Camryn Hidalgo, GT – 361.50 Paola Pineda, Texas – 359.30 Aranza Vazquez Montano, UNC – 352.50 Charlye Campbell, Texas A&M – 347.85 Emily Bretscher, Purdue – 345.55 Emma Gullstrand, Miami – 345.40 Abigail Knapton, Nebraska – 339.20 Kelly Straub, Notre Dame – 335.15 Mackenzie Crawford, Ohio State – 331.55 Mia Vallee, Miami – 331.50 Tarin Gilliland, Indiana – 327.10 Anne Fowler, Indiana – 323.40 Ashley McCool, Florida – 322.65 Brooke Schultz, Arkansas – 315.65 Monsterrat Lavenant. LSU – 315.75

Updated Ups/Downs

3-Meter Diving

Team 3 MTR DIVING Miami 1/1 Indiana 0/2 Texas 1/0 Texas A&M 1/0 UNC 1/0 Nebraska 1/0 Minnesota 1/0 Georgia Tech 1/0 Purdue 1/0 Ohio State 0/1 Florida 0/1 Notre Dame 0/1 Arkansas 0/1 LSU 0/1

Full Friday Up/Downs