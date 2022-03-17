NCAA Division III Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division III Championships
- Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022
- IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheet
After day one of the NCAA Division III Championships, the Emory Eagles sit on top of the mens standings with 101 points, just 6 points ahead of Denison. Kenyon College leads with women’s standings with 100 points, six ahead of Denison and 9 ahead of the 10-time defending champions Emory. The day 2 prelims will feature the 200 free relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free and 400 medley relay and start at 10 AM EST in Indianapolis.
Two individual NCAA record holders will take to the pool this morning. In the men’s 100 fly, Kenyon’s David Fitch comes in as the top seed with his 46.46, the current NCAA record that he set earlier this season. In the men’s 200 free, Williams’ Jamie Lovette comes in as the top seed after breaking the NCAA record in 1:35.52 at his conference meet last month.
Men’s 200 free relay
- NCAA Record: Kenyon (2012): 1:18.06
Women’s 200 free relay
- NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 1:30.52
Men’s 400 IM
- NCAA Record: Harrison Curley (Kenyon, 2015): 3:46.62
Women’s 400 IM
- NCAA Record: Caroline Wilson (Williams, 2012): 4:13.14
Men’s 100 fly
- NCAA Record: David Fitch (Kenyon, 2021): 46.46
Women’s 100 fly
- NCAA Record: Kirsten Nitz (Wheaton [IL], 2014): 52.64
Men’s 200 free
- NCAA Record: Jamie Lovette (Williams, 2022): 1:35.52
Women’s 200 free
- NCAA Record: Kenra Stern (Amherst, 2011): 1:44.82
Men’s 400 medley relay
- NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 3:10.51
Women’s 400 medley relay
- NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 3:39.57
Big day for the team races! Based on seeds we should have four men’s teams virtually tied for second (Kenyon 173.5, Williams 169, Denison 169, and JHU 166) with Emory in the lead at 240.
On the women’s side, not accounting for diving, we should have a virtual tie for first with Kenyon at 225 followed closely by Emory and Denison at 220 each.