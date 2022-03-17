NCAA Division III Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division III Championships

After day one of the NCAA Division III Championships, the Emory Eagles sit on top of the mens standings with 101 points, just 6 points ahead of Denison. Kenyon College leads with women’s standings with 100 points, six ahead of Denison and 9 ahead of the 10-time defending champions Emory. The day 2 prelims will feature the 200 free relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free and 400 medley relay and start at 10 AM EST in Indianapolis.

Two individual NCAA record holders will take to the pool this morning. In the men’s 100 fly, Kenyon’s David Fitch comes in as the top seed with his 46.46, the current NCAA record that he set earlier this season. In the men’s 200 free, Williams’ Jamie Lovette comes in as the top seed after breaking the NCAA record in 1:35.52 at his conference meet last month.

Men’s 200 free relay

NCAA Record: Kenyon (2012): 1:18.06

Women’s 200 free relay

NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 1:30.52

Men’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: Harrison Curley (Kenyon, 2015): 3:46.62

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA Record: Caroline Wilson (Williams, 2012): 4:13.14

Men’s 100 fly

NCAA Record: David Fitch (Kenyon, 2021): 46.46

Women’s 100 fly

NCAA Record: Kirsten Nitz (Wheaton [IL], 2014): 52.64

Men’s 200 free

NCAA Record: Jamie Lovette (Williams, 2022): 1:35.52

Women’s 200 free

NCAA Record: Kenra Stern (Amherst, 2011): 1:44.82

Men’s 400 medley relay

NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 3:10.51

Women’s 400 medley relay