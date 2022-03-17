Joseph Schooling Makes Cut For 2022 Asian, Commonwealth Games

52ND SINGAPORE NAT’L AGE GROUP MAJOR GAMES QUALIFIER

March 15th – March 20th

OCBC Aquatic Centre

Asian Games & Commonwealth Games Qualifier

LCM (50m)

Recap #1

Results

On the heels of the Quah siblings having all three qualified for the 2022 Asian Games taking place in September, an even bigger star made his presence known on subsequent days of this Singapore Major Games Qualifier.

2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling dove in for his first races since finishing 44th in his signature 100m butterfly last year at the postponed Games in Tokyo

The former Texas Longhorn took on the men’s 50m fly on Wednesday, along with the 100m fly on Thursday, making the cut for the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in both events.

First, in the 50m fly, the 26-year-old punched a time of 23.78 to easily clear the 24.35 standards needed for Hangzhou while also dipping under the 23.96 mark needed for Birmingham.

Next in the 100m fly, Schooling also notched his name onto the consideration roster, registering a final time of 52.09 to snag silver behind teammate Teong Tzen Wei.

Teong touched just a hair faster in 52.04 after opening in 23.75 to Schooling’s 24.21. For Teong, this time of 52.04 registered as a big-time personal best, overwriting the 25-year-old’s previous PB of 52.55 logged in December of 2020.

As for Schooling, his 52.09 easily beats out the 53.12 he put up in Tokyo, which rendered him in the aforementioned 44th place. The fastest Schooling has been since Rio is the 51.04 he registered for gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Asian Games time minimum for the men’s 100m fly is 53.00 while the Commonwealth Games standard is marked at 53.11 for Singapore’s swimmers.

Of note, behind Teong and Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen also scored an A qualifying time of 52.86 while Ong Jung Yi followed suit in 52.93.

Post-race, Schooling told The Straits Times, “It’s good to be back racing and even better to qualify for the Asian Games. It has a very special place in my heart and I can’t ask for a better start to the week.”

Schooling entered his nation’s military service as of this past January after having received deferments through 2021.