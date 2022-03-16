Quah Siblings Qualify For Asian Games Early On At Singapore Qualifier

52nd SINGAPORE NAT’L AGE GROUP MAJOR GAMES QUALIFIER

March 15th – March 20th

OCBC Aquatic Centre

Asian Games & Commonwealth Games Qualifier

LCM (50m)

Results

The best Singaporean swimmers are racing against one another in the hopes of adding their names to elite international rosters for this summer’s major meets. The nation is set to attend the Asian Games headed for Hangzhou, China in September after also attending the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham beginning in late July.

Getting it done right off the bat at OCBC Aquatic Center was the prolific set of siblings in Quah Ting Wen, Quah Zheng Wen and Quah Jing Wen.

As the only swimmers to notched Asian Games qualifying times on day 1, the trio made a statement to kickoff their campaign.

Ting ultimately won the women’s 100m freestyle in a final time of 55.88, after having earned an A qualifying effort of 55.72 earlier in the heats.

As for Jing Wen, the 21-year-old ace hit a qualifying result in the 200m fly, dipping under the 2:12.61 time standard with her gold medal-garnering 2:12.23. She followed that up immediately on day 2 with another ‘A’ cut, this time with her mark of 2:17.41 in the 200m IM.

Finally, Zheng Wen was successful in the men’s 100m back, putting up a time of 55.64 to clear the Asian Games threshold, albeit narrowly, by just .08.

After her 100m free victory, Ting Wen told local media, “I was having a bit of issue with my shoulder, doing rehab, prehab, strengthening it and get it better. Coming into this meet, I was a bit nervous.

“I’m pleased with the ‘A’ cut, it’s something out of the way. The rest of the meet I will try to get as many cuts as possible and to see if I can get my times lower than January and February swim series.”