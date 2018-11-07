Top NCAA D1 Men Lag Behind Last Year

We’re a more than a month into the men’s NCAA season and nearly every championship relevant team has competed multiple times. This means the top swimmers in the division have all put up times. With this early data, what can we tell about the state of the top end of the division?
Individual Events
The first thing I looked at was the top ten times in each event this year and each of the previous 7 years as of November 6th. They are slower this year than last almost across the board. This is the first year in the last 6 that has been true. The average of the top 10 times is on average .6% slower than at this point last season. At no point in the last 6 years has the top 10 average been any worse than .1% faster than the year before. The complete top 10 average time change data is in the table below.
The savior of this season is the mile which has been 1.5% faster than last year among top swimmers, but that is probably just a regression to the mean because the mile last year was much slower than the year before (1.6%). 10 of 13 individual events had a slower top 10 average than at this point last year.
Time Change of Average of Top 10 Times
Negative is faster. Positive is slower. 2019 is this season.
|2013 vs 2012
|2014 vs 2013
|2015 vs 2014
|2016 vs 2015
|2017 vs 2016
|2018 vs 2017
|2019 vs 2018
|Average
|-0.1%
|-0.8%
|-0.2%
|-0.5%
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|0.6%
|100 Fly
|-0.4%
|-0.5%
|-0.2%
|-0.8%
|-0.2%
|-1.2%
|1.4%
|200 Fly
|-0.9%
|-1.2%
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|0.8%
|50 Free
|0.3%
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|-0.2%
|0.5%
|100 Free
|0.8%
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|-0.8%
|-0.4%
|1.3%
|200 Free
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|0.1%
|-0.4%
|-0.5%
|-0.8%
|1.1%
|500 Free
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|1650 Free
|0.2%
|-0.8%
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|-0.6%
|1.6%
|-1.5%
|100 Breast
|0.6%
|-0.9%
|-0.8%
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|-0.6%
|-0.3%
|200 Breast
|0.1%
|-1.1%
|-0.4%
|-0.2%
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|100 Back
|0.0%
|-0.6%
|-0.5%
|-1.5%
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|0.8%
|200 Back
|-0.5%
|-1.0%
|0.1%
|-1.4%
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|1.0%
|200 IM
|-0.4%
|-1.5%
|0.1%
|-0.6%
|-0.4%
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|400 IM
|-0.8%
|-0.9%
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|-0.5%
|-0.7%
|0.8%
So what does it mean? Possibly not very much. There isn’t a very strong correlation between time change in the top 10 swimmers this time of year and time change in the top 10 swimmers at the end of the year. That isn’t surprising. With a sample size as low as 10, this data can be as much a measure of who has actually swum the event as much as swimmer quality.
However, the fact that this year’s data is so different across the board than last year’s data may mean something. The only event in the past with over a 1% slow down this time of year, the mile last year, saw a 1.5% slow down at the end of the year.
The difference almost looks like a systemic departure from the past years. Only twice in the past 7 years was the top 10 average in an event more than .8% slower than the year before. This year, that’s true in 8 of 13 events. Last year’s senior class was exceptionally strong. Perhaps their absence is dragging down the average. However, individual swimmer departures would be more likely to affect some events more than others. This year’s slow down is pretty across the board.
On a swimmer by swimmer basis, for the most part, it seems like top teams have been performing pretty normally relative to themselves at this point last year. Maybe that means we’re in for a bit of a correction at the top after the explosive speed of last year’s NCAA championships. Or maybe the lack of correlation between these early season time changes and end of season improvement will continue.
In short: What does it mean going forward? I’m not sure. There isn’t a track record for the pattern we’ve seen so far to base our expectations on. This will be something to keep an eye on the rest of the way.
Team Race
One way to check up on the current state of the team race is the current Swimulator simulation of the national meet. Swimulator takes the current top times done so far this season and simulates the national meet with legal and reasonable event line ups for swimmers (3 individual event limit, no consecutive events). Many teams are at different points in their training cycle so far, so team’s rankings mean different things for different teams. To help put the current rankings into context, I included the rankings from last year as of 11/6 and the final ranking last year.
Currently Cal sit first with 303.5 points, well ahead of their 250 at this point last year. They are trailed by the closely bunched group of Florida with 250, USC with 245.5, and Indiana with 245. These scores do not include diving
Swimulator Data
|Current Swimulator Score
|Last Year as of 11/6
|Last Year Final
|California
|303.5
|250
|413.5
|Florida
|250
|373
|346
|Southern Cali
|245.5
|198
|222.5
|Indiana
|245
|292.5
|330
|Louisville
|233
|71
|139
|Alabama
|232.5
|255.5
|79.5
|Texas
|211
|134
|376.5
|NC State
|180.5
|207
|393.5
|Ohio St
|123
|18
|32.5
|Virginia Tech
|115
|22
|1
|Texas A&M
|94.5
|133
|49
|Michigan
|92.5
|185
|165
|Virginia
|90
|0
|16.5
|Georgia
|87
|60
|119
|Notre Dame
|84.5
|67
|23.5
|Minnesota
|79
|35
|73
|Florida St
|65
|78.5
|50
|Missouri
|59.5
|14
|25
|Tennessee
|51.5
|163
|60
|West Virginia
|51
|34
|6.5
|Miami (Ohio)
|45
|0
|0
|UNC
|44
|33
|0
|Georgia Tech
|40
|22
|2.5
|Cincinnati
|40
|0
|0
|Arizona St
|39.5
|157
|35
|Kentucky
|35
|16
|0
|UCSB
|34
|0
|0
|Missouri St. (M)
|32
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|32
|0
|2
|CSUB
|30
|0
|0
|Iowa
|30
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|28
|21
|0
|Stanford
|26
|121
|192
|Xavier
|22
|0
|0
|Drexel
|18
|30
|0
|Grand Canyon
|16
|8
|22
|Towson
|16
|0
|4
|Arizona
|14
|37
|65.5
|South Dakota
|14
|22
|0
|Wisconsin
|13
|0
|0
|LSU
|12
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|12
|0
|0
|Loyola (MD)
|12
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|12
|21
|56
|Utah
|10
|38
|4
|Cleveland St
|10
|0
|0
|Duke
|8
|31
|0
|Holy Cross
|8
|0
|0
|Denver
|5
|7
|21
|William & Mary
|4
|3
|0
Top 10 Times Each Event as of November 6th
|2011-12
|2012-13
|2013-14
|2014-15
|2015-16
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|100 Fly
|1
|47.42
|47.83
|47.21
|47.3
|46.97
|46.55
|46.03
|47.14
|100 Fly
|2
|47.94
|47.85
|47.36
|47.48
|47.2
|46.91
|46.09
|47.14
|100 Fly
|3
|48.01
|47.88
|47.71
|47.54
|47.22
|46.93
|46.31
|47.25
|100 Fly
|4
|48.03
|47.97
|47.76
|47.56
|47.24
|47.1
|46.57
|47.26
|100 Fly
|5
|48.24
|47.98
|47.78
|47.71
|47.3
|47.23
|46.68
|47.28
|100 Fly
|6
|48.3
|48.06
|47.84
|47.74
|47.31
|47.25
|46.89
|47.3
|100 Fly
|7
|48.37
|48.13
|47.85
|47.83
|47.33
|47.32
|47
|47.38
|100 Fly
|8
|48.54
|48.15
|47.9
|47.86
|47.54
|47.39
|47.01
|47.44
|100 Fly
|9
|48.7
|48.16
|48.11
|47.91
|47.55
|47.53
|47.02
|47.49
|100 Fly
|10
|48.74
|48.2
|48.22
|47.92
|47.61
|47.63
|47.1
|47.5
|200 Fly
|1
|1:47.31
|1:45.54
|1:43.55
|1:43.78
|1:44.19
|1:42.64
|1:42.08
|1:43.81
|200 Fly
|2
|1:47.63
|1:45.73
|1:43.80
|1:43.93
|1:44.69
|1:44.02
|1:43.28
|1:44.26
|200 Fly
|3
|1:47.67
|1:46.00
|1:44.17
|1:44.34
|1:45.18
|1:44.52
|1:44.18
|1:45.27
|200 Fly
|4
|1:47.91
|1:46.89
|1:45.41
|1:44.77
|1:45.20
|1:44.69
|1:44.35
|1:45.77
|200 Fly
|5
|1:48.07
|1:47.19
|1:46.05
|1:45.95
|1:45.27
|1:45.37
|1:44.86
|1:45.98
|200 Fly
|6
|1:48.12
|1:47.75
|1:46.55
|1:46.72
|1:45.27
|1:45.63
|1:45.25
|1:46.02
|200 Fly
|7
|1:48.20
|1:47.90
|1:46.82
|1:46.90
|1:45.78
|1:45.65
|1:45.65
|1:46.19
|200 Fly
|8
|1:48.25
|1:47.91
|1:47.11
|1:46.96
|1:45.86
|1:45.72
|1:46.28
|1:46.27
|200 Fly
|9
|1:48.40
|1:47.98
|1:47.23
|1:47.03
|1:46.00
|1:45.82
|1:46.41
|1:46.53
|200 Fly
|10
|1:48.72
|1:48.11
|1:47.24
|1:47.06
|1:46.06
|1:45.93
|1:46.41
|1:46.54
|50 Free
|1
|19.79
|20.03
|19.87
|19.5
|19.36
|19.44
|19.1
|19.65
|50 Free
|2
|19.84
|20.03
|19.93
|19.76
|19.65
|19.47
|19.65
|19.77
|50 Free
|3
|19.9
|20.04
|19.97
|19.77
|19.83
|19.56
|19.66
|19.79
|50 Free
|4
|19.98
|20.04
|19.99
|19.93
|19.87
|19.75
|19.77
|19.88
|50 Free
|5
|20.11
|20.14
|20.04
|19.94
|19.98
|19.81
|19.8
|19.89
|50 Free
|6
|20.15
|20.16
|20.04
|19.96
|20.01
|19.82
|19.83
|19.89
|50 Free
|7
|20.22
|20.18
|20.09
|20.01
|20.05
|19.92
|19.85
|19.9
|50 Free
|8
|20.24
|20.22
|20.09
|20.03
|20.06
|19.92
|19.89
|19.93
|50 Free
|9
|20.28
|20.23
|20.11
|20.04
|20.08
|19.94
|19.92
|19.94
|50 Free
|10
|20.28
|20.26
|20.12
|20.08
|20.09
|19.95
|19.93
|19.96
|100 Free
|1
|42.93
|43.65
|43.85
|43.3
|43.01
|43.09
|42.65
|43.4
|100 Free
|2
|43.59
|43.77
|43.91
|43.69
|43.17
|43.1
|42.95
|43.6
|100 Free
|3
|43.61
|44.04
|44.03
|43.74
|43.4
|43.22
|43.07
|43.81
|100 Free
|4
|43.99
|44.28
|44.03
|43.9
|43.58
|43.25
|43.22
|43.85
|100 Free
|5
|44.02
|44.37
|44.03
|44.1
|43.94
|43.28
|43.26
|43.87
|100 Free
|6
|44.07
|44.53
|44.06
|44.12
|44.01
|43.41
|43.36
|43.88
|100 Free
|7
|44.26
|44.6
|44.09
|44.2
|44.04
|43.48
|43.36
|43.89
|100 Free
|8
|44.3
|44.6
|44.09
|44.31
|44.11
|43.73
|43.42
|43.89
|100 Free
|9
|44.33
|44.66
|44.13
|44.32
|44.14
|43.79
|43.5
|43.91
|100 Free
|10
|44.43
|44.68
|44.34
|44.32
|44.19
|43.85
|43.61
|43.92
|200 Free
|1
|1:34.66
|1:35.26
|1:35.71
|1:36.08
|1:34.81
|1:35.75
|1:34.10
|1:34.84
|200 Free
|2
|1:37.21
|1:36.11
|1:36.16
|1:36.29
|1:35.49
|1:35.82
|1:34.16
|1:35.82
|200 Free
|3
|1:37.27
|1:37.04
|1:36.31
|1:36.52
|1:35.91
|1:35.99
|1:34.59
|1:36.23
|200 Free
|4
|1:37.29
|1:37.39
|1:36.53
|1:36.78
|1:36.55
|1:36.03
|1:35.13
|1:36.32
|200 Free
|5
|1:37.71
|1:37.52
|1:36.58
|1:36.93
|1:36.71
|1:36.09
|1:35.56
|1:36.33
|200 Free
|6
|1:37.74
|1:37.60
|1:37.26
|1:36.93
|1:37.06
|1:36.19
|1:35.64
|1:36.47
|200 Free
|7
|1:37.92
|1:37.81
|1:37.40
|1:36.95
|1:37.08
|1:36.24
|1:35.65
|1:36.66
|200 Free
|8
|1:38.00
|1:37.92
|1:37.42
|1:37.33
|1:37.19
|1:36.27
|1:35.80
|1:36.80
|200 Free
|9
|1:38.12
|1:38.13
|1:37.43
|1:37.54
|1:37.21
|1:36.27
|1:36.22
|1:36.89
|200 Free
|10
|1:38.22
|1:38.17
|1:37.47
|1:37.55
|1:37.38
|1:36.35
|1:36.32
|1:37.07
|500 Free
|1
|4:16.92
|4:21.20
|4:22.13
|4:21.84
|4:20.29
|4:17.09
|4:15.41
|4:17.06
|500 Free
|2
|4:20.15
|4:21.44
|4:22.50
|4:22.03
|4:21.95
|4:19.05
|4:19.71
|4:19.92
|500 Free
|3
|4:24.43
|4:24.50
|4:23.09
|4:22.72
|4:22.20
|4:21.82
|4:20.72
|4:19.96
|500 Free
|4
|4:24.52
|4:25.47
|4:24.56
|4:23.38
|4:23.08
|4:21.84
|4:21.32
|4:20.34
|500 Free
|5
|4:25.00
|4:25.70
|4:24.78
|4:24.67
|4:23.22
|4:22.73
|4:21.66
|4:21.91
|500 Free
|6
|4:25.17
|4:25.81
|4:25.28
|4:24.81
|4:24.15
|4:23.53
|4:22.59
|4:22.27
|500 Free
|7
|4:26.20
|4:25.96
|4:25.69
|4:25.84
|4:24.24
|4:23.73
|4:23.64
|4:22.30
|500 Free
|8
|4:26.28
|4:26.05
|4:25.93
|4:26.37
|4:24.44
|4:23.79
|4:24.07
|4:22.53
|500 Free
|9
|4:26.34
|4:26.18
|4:26.02
|4:27.12
|4:24.55
|4:23.85
|4:24.08
|4:22.70
|500 Free
|10
|4:26.37
|4:26.54
|4:27.19
|4:27.22
|4:24.75
|4:24.71
|4:24.55
|4:22.96
|1650 Free
|1
|15:22.69
|15:27.55
|15:17.37
|15:24.13
|15:06.56
|14:57.58
|15:19.82
|15:08.35
|1650 Free
|2
|15:25.33
|15:29.15
|15:22.15
|15:24.54
|15:17.30
|15:03.04
|15:20.20
|15:13.13
|1650 Free
|3
|15:34.14
|15:32.73
|15:22.35
|15:26.57
|15:21.15
|15:10.80
|15:26.03
|15:17.10
|1650 Free
|4
|15:34.22
|15:33.77
|15:32.41
|15:27.12
|15:27.94
|15:16.68
|15:29.62
|15:17.22
|1650 Free
|5
|15:35.28
|15:36.01
|15:33.35
|15:28.25
|15:31.83
|15:19.00
|15:32.35
|15:18.29
|1650 Free
|6
|15:39.64
|15:40.61
|15:34.76
|15:32.35
|15:32.85
|15:26.99
|15:35.25
|15:23.16
|1650 Free
|7
|15:39.93
|15:44.69
|15:35.54
|15:32.54
|15:32.89
|15:33.22
|15:51.12
|15:32.03
|1650 Free
|8
|15:46.08
|15:47.27
|15:36.47
|15:32.83
|15:35.34
|15:34.55
|15:51.31
|15:33.29
|1650 Free
|9
|15:47.11
|15:47.40
|15:39.54
|15:39.32
|15:35.34
|15:37.56
|15:52.20
|15:35.84
|1650 Free
|10
|15:48.20
|15:49.73
|15:40.91
|15:41.57
|15:35.44
|15:43.03
|15:53.69
|15:36.19
|100 Breast
|1
|54.28
|54.28
|54.09
|53.22
|52.13
|53.77
|53.19
|51.82
|100 Breast
|2
|54.36
|54.85
|54.14
|53.38
|53.51
|53.85
|53.34
|53.49
|100 Breast
|3
|54.55
|54.85
|54.28
|53.99
|54.12
|53.86
|53.4
|53.67
|100 Breast
|4
|54.69
|54.99
|54.37
|54.04
|54.19
|53.87
|53.42
|53.69
|100 Breast
|5
|54.73
|55.06
|54.43
|54.22
|54.22
|54.18
|53.7
|53.74
|100 Breast
|6
|54.76
|55.08
|54.67
|54.23
|54.29
|54.21
|53.83
|53.86
|100 Breast
|7
|54.81
|55.11
|54.8
|54.24
|54.29
|54.25
|54.09
|53.94
|100 Breast
|8
|54.88
|55.26
|54.86
|54.42
|54.33
|54.28
|54.2
|53.98
|100 Breast
|9
|54.93
|55.37
|54.87
|54.5
|54.48
|54.34
|54.32
|54.11
|100 Breast
|10
|55.06
|55.49
|55.01
|54.67
|54.62
|54.45
|54.34
|54.12
|200 Breast
|1
|1:58.38
|1:58.83
|1:57.20
|1:56.74
|1:55.87
|1:54.62
|1:55.93
|1:56.69
|200 Breast
|2
|1:59.06
|1:58.96
|1:57.61
|1:56.83
|1:57.08
|1:57.50
|1:56.79
|1:56.81
|200 Breast
|3
|1:59.63
|1:59.01
|1:57.98
|1:57.11
|1:57.52
|1:57.53
|1:57.01
|1:57.91
|200 Breast
|4
|1:59.69
|1:59.44
|1:58.70
|1:57.48
|1:57.75
|1:57.84
|1:57.79
|1:57.92
|200 Breast
|5
|2:00.01
|2:00.08
|1:58.73
|1:57.73
|1:58.07
|1:57.89
|1:58.14
|1:58.02
|200 Breast
|6
|2:00.27
|2:00.18
|1:58.82
|1:58.80
|1:58.34
|1:58.60
|1:58.16
|1:58.74
|200 Breast
|7
|2:00.31
|2:00.60
|1:58.94
|1:58.92
|1:58.46
|1:58.70
|1:58.21
|1:59.07
|200 Breast
|8
|2:00.35
|2:00.75
|1:59.19
|1:59.31
|1:58.84
|1:58.77
|1:58.49
|1:59.10
|200 Breast
|9
|2:00.51
|2:01.04
|1:59.75
|1:59.60
|1:58.84
|1:58.82
|1:58.54
|1:59.12
|200 Breast
|10
|2:00.63
|2:01.24
|1:59.91
|1:59.68
|1:59.01
|1:59.26
|1:58.60
|1:59.15
|100 Back
|1
|47.73
|47.82
|47.43
|47.17
|46.21
|45.82
|45.97
|46.26
|100 Back
|2
|48.09
|48.01
|47.69
|47.43
|46.21
|46.08
|46.24
|46.76
|100 Back
|3
|48.33
|48.37
|48.13
|47.94
|46.92
|46.74
|46.29
|47.17
|100 Back
|4
|48.34
|48.44
|48.13
|47.94
|47.2
|46.91
|46.38
|47.2
|100 Back
|5
|48.45
|48.55
|48.25
|47.96
|47.39
|47.15
|46.58
|47.21
|100 Back
|6
|48.55
|48.57
|48.26
|48.13
|47.43
|47.37
|46.83
|47.25
|100 Back
|7
|48.59
|48.6
|48.34
|48.16
|47.48
|47.4
|47.25
|47.33
|100 Back
|8
|48.71
|48.64
|48.36
|48.17
|47.65
|47.4
|47.33
|47.34
|100 Back
|9
|48.75
|48.65
|48.36
|48.18
|47.77
|47.42
|47.36
|47.4
|100 Back
|10
|48.8
|48.83
|48.42
|48.22
|47.81
|47.52
|47.39
|47.48
|200 Back
|1
|1:45.92
|1:45.21
|1:43.13
|1:43.98
|1:41.35
|1:40.32
|1:40.44
|1:42.53
|200 Back
|2
|1:46.57
|1:45.44
|1:44.93
|1:44.37
|1:42.84
|1:41.80
|1:40.50
|1:42.94
|200 Back
|3
|1:46.58
|1:45.66
|1:45.13
|1:45.11
|1:43.37
|1:43.27
|1:43.02
|1:44.08
|200 Back
|4
|1:46.71
|1:46.03
|1:45.13
|1:45.17
|1:43.38
|1:43.53
|1:43.37
|1:44.34
|200 Back
|5
|1:46.78
|1:46.04
|1:45.30
|1:45.18
|1:43.66
|1:44.23
|1:44.17
|1:44.44
|200 Back
|6
|1:46.82
|1:46.12
|1:45.33
|1:45.32
|1:43.87
|1:44.62
|1:44.33
|1:45.06
|200 Back
|7
|1:47.02
|1:46.31
|1:45.61
|1:45.51
|1:44.76
|1:44.86
|1:44.41
|1:45.14
|200 Back
|8
|1:47.03
|1:46.85
|1:45.67
|1:45.94
|1:44.79
|1:45.28
|1:44.55
|1:45.29
|200 Back
|9
|1:47.05
|1:46.99
|1:45.76
|1:46.26
|1:45.03
|1:45.28
|1:44.79
|1:45.34
|200 Back
|10
|1:47.19
|1:47.21
|1:45.76
|1:46.30
|1:45.08
|1:45.43
|1:44.79
|1:45.45
|200 IM
|1
|1:48.49
|1:48.08
|1:45.23
|1:46.04
|1:45.07
|1:44.20
|1:44.02
|1:45.58
|200 IM
|2
|1:48.75
|1:48.26
|1:45.83
|1:46.71
|1:45.49
|1:45.56
|1:44.51
|1:46.51
|200 IM
|3
|1:49.08
|1:48.45
|1:46.10
|1:47.13
|1:45.86
|1:45.91
|1:44.88
|1:46.65
|200 IM
|4
|1:49.14
|1:48.84
|1:46.71
|1:47.35
|1:46.07
|1:46.17
|1:44.99
|1:47.51
|200 IM
|5
|1:49.55
|1:49.19
|1:46.76
|1:47.58
|1:46.32
|1:46.48
|1:45.90
|1:47.53
|200 IM
|6
|1:49.71
|1:49.30
|1:48.06
|1:47.63
|1:46.95
|1:46.61
|1:46.56
|1:47.67
|200 IM
|7
|1:49.86
|1:49.42
|1:48.09
|1:47.79
|1:47.19
|1:46.89
|1:46.57
|1:47.69
|200 IM
|8
|1:50.00
|1:49.52
|1:48.84
|1:47.95
|1:48.16
|1:47.06
|1:46.74
|1:47.83
|200 IM
|9
|1:50.01
|1:49.52
|1:49.09
|1:48.25
|1:48.30
|1:47.08
|1:46.99
|1:47.92
|200 IM
|10
|1:50.19
|1:49.70
|1:49.21
|1:48.30
|1:48.34
|1:47.20
|1:47.23
|1:47.97
|400 IM
|1
|3:50.96
|3:50.92
|3:48.39
|3:49.07
|3:46.59
|3:41.49
|3:43.11
|3:49.75
|400 IM
|2
|3:51.24
|3:51.15
|3:49.29
|3:50.38
|3:50.26
|3:47.44
|3:47.78
|3:50.13
|400 IM
|3
|3:54.05
|3:53.38
|3:49.47
|3:50.49
|3:50.26
|3:50.38
|3:48.42
|3:50.47
|400 IM
|4
|3:54.53
|3:53.44
|3:51.43
|3:50.69
|3:50.60
|3:50.59
|3:49.83
|3:50.54
|400 IM
|5
|3:56.70
|3:53.75
|3:51.58
|3:51.04
|3:52.15
|3:51.69
|3:49.84
|3:50.61
|400 IM
|6
|3:56.95
|3:54.33
|3:51.60
|3:51.66
|3:52.39
|3:52.09
|3:50.02
|3:50.83
|400 IM
|7
|3:57.39
|3:54.50
|3:52.16
|3:51.74
|3:52.62
|3:52.78
|3:50.13
|3:50.87
|400 IM
|8
|3:57.62
|3:54.67
|3:53.35
|3:52.60
|3:53.09
|3:53.05
|3:50.36
|3:50.91
|400 IM
|9
|3:57.81
|3:54.73
|3:53.99
|3:52.62
|3:55.11
|3:53.80
|3:50.44
|3:52.31
|400 IM
|10
|3:58.17
|3:55.00
|3:54.08
|3:52.77
|3:55.55
|3:54.36
|3:50.58
|3:53.04
