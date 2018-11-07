Versatile Sam Rennard Makes Verbal Pledge to Nittany Lions

Sam Rennard from Red Bank, New Jersey has made a verbal commitment to the Pennsylvania State University class of 2023.

“I knew Penn State was the perfect fit for me the second I stepped foot on campus. I can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion! We Are!!”

Rennard is a senior at Christian Brothers Academy where he holds the school record in the 500 free and is a multi-time conference winner. He contributed to CBA’s 28th straight Shore Conference championship last winter with a title in the 500 free. He also swims year-round for Red Bank YMCA. He had a strong performance at the 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships, where he competed in the 500/1000/1650 free and 400 IM and earned lifetime bests in the 200/1650 free and 400 IM. Rennard finished 7th in the 500 free, 12th in the mile, and 18th in the 1000. He dropped 5.7 seconds to make the B final in the 400 IM, then took another 1.3 seconds off in finals to finish with a season-best 3:57.87. This summer, at YMCA Long Course Nationals, he placed 5th in the 400 free and the 400 IM, 6th in the 800, 9th in the 1500, and 22nd in the 200 free. He left the meet with new PBs in the 200/400/800/1500 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 47.43

200 free – 1:43.06

500 free – 4:30.45

1000 free – 9:21.08

1650 free – 15:51.38

200 IM – 1:55.17

400 IM – 3:57.87

100 breast – 59. 82

Congratulations to distance phenom Sammy Rennard on his commitment to @pennstate ! He will be a welcomed addition to Nittany Nation! #CBANextLevelWeAreCBA @pennstateswim #swimming pic.twitter.com/WqXXWMyCle — CBA Swimming (@CBASwimming) October 16, 2018