NC State Recruit Hamlet Swims 1:47 200 BK at Christianburg Sectional

2019 CHRISTIANSBURG SECTIONALS

March 28th to 31st, 2019

Christiansburg, Virginia

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 EZ Southern Sectional Championship Meet”

Top 5 Team Scores After Day 2:

WOMEN:

Nation’s Capital – 589.5 Deleware Swim Team – 436 757 Swim/Monocacy Aquatic Club – 309 – Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 285

MEN:

Nation’s Capital – 729 Enfinity Aquatic Club – 381 Monocacy Aquatic Club – 315 Machine Aquatics – 292.5 Annapolis Swim Club – 214

COMBINED:

Nation’s Capital – 1318.5 Monocacy Aquatic Club – 624 Deleware Swim Team – 596 757 Swim – 508 Machine Aquatics – 499.5

The Christianburg Sectionals concluded on Sunday, with Nation’s Capital sweeping the team awards. NCAP picked up one more event win on the final day, with Kyrsten Davis getting her hand on the wall first in the women’s 100 free. Davis swam a 51.32, narrowly edging out Eagle Swim Team’s Danielle Ghine (51.37). Lucas Bureau of H2Okie Aquatics took the men’s 100 free with a 43.66. That time comes in just off his lifetime best of 43.47.

Janika Perezous of Snow Swimming followed up her win in the women’s 100 back by taking the 200 back as well. The 16-year-old posted a 1:58.05 to get her hand on the wall over a second ahead of the rest of the field. Perezous had a previous best time of 2:00.72, marking a 2.67 second drop for her. Thomas Hamlet of Enfinity Aquatic Club took the men’s 200 back with a 1:47.95. The NC State recruit has a personal best of 1:46.37. 16-year-old Alexander Riedel of Machine Aquatics came in 2nd in that race, posting a 1:48.20. Riedel was also off his personal best, which sits at 1:47.60.

Colby Hurt of 757 Swim took the women’s 200 IM with a 2:01.65, which was a little off her personal best of 1:59.76. Enfinity Aquatic Club’s Preston Forst clocked a 1:50.62 to win the men’s 200 IM. Forst was also off his lifetime best of 1:49.02. Zachariah Reid of Loyola Blakefield Aquatics picked up a win in the men’s 1650. Reid touched the wall in 16:13.62, dropping roughly 5.5 seconds from his best time.