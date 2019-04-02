Ida’s 23.27 50 Fly JPN National Record Still Not Enough For Gwangju

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Even a new national record couldn’t automatically qualify a Japanese swimmer for the 2019 World Championships, as the roster remains empty on the men’s side through day 1 of the primary qualification meet for the main event.

Kengo Ida lowered his own 50m fly NR from 23.40 to 23.27 tonight at the 2019 Japanese Swimming Championships, but it still fell short of the 23.24 minimum qualification standard to automatically land a spot on the JPN line-up for Gwangju. Swimmers have the ability to be discretionarily selected, and will also have another opportunity for qualification at the Japan Swim next month as well.

Yasuhiro Koseki holds a season-best 100m breast time of 59.24, a time that is already under the 59.38 QT, so look for the Pan Pacs champion to get on the roster after tomorrow night’s final of that event.

As for the women, Yui Ohashi got it done int eh 200m IM, clocking the fastest time of the semi-final field in 2:10.51. That dips under the 2:10.97 minimum qualification time needed for Gwangju, but she’ll see how low she can go during tomorrow night’s final.

A refresher of the QTs per event is at the bottom of the article.

Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 1: