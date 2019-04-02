Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Penny Oleksiak Headed To ISL Team Energy Standard

Another big-time team additional announcement is coming out of the International Swimming League (ISL), as the Energy Standard squad is loading up with 2016 Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak.

View this post on Instagram

Another big announcement today for our @iswimleague squad is @typicalpen 🇨🇦. . Welcome to the team! The group is really starting to take shape.

A post shared by ENERGY STANDARD (@energystandard) on

The 18-year-old Canadian roared her way to a gold medal in the women’s 100m freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, tying American Simone Manuel to top the podium. Oleksiak also collected 100m fly silver, as well as 2 relay bronzes, all at just 16 years of age at the time.

The following year, Oleksiak took 2 bronze medals at the 2017 World Championships as a member of Canada’s 4x100m mixed freestyle and mixed mdely relays.

The teen was a member of Canada’s Commonwealth Games squad that competed last year on the Gold Coast, but wasn’t able to medal in her individual races, finishing a painstaking 4th in both the 100m fly and 50m fly, while capturing 5th place in the 100m free. She wound up dropping the 50m free.

Oleksiak’s announcement is on the heels of the highly anticipated return of 2012 Olympic champion Florent Manaudou, who is also joining Team Energy Standard.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!