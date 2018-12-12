Nakamura Becomes Fastest SCM Japanese Man Ever

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

Following up on his 100m freestyle stunner from night 1, Japanese sprinter Katsumi Nakamura clocked a new unofficial National Record in the men’s 50m freestyle tonight in Hangzhou. As lead-off the Japanese mixed 4x50m freestyle relay, the 24-year-old powered his way to the wall in a mark of 21.03, a new personal best to become the fastest Japanese man ever in the event.

Nakamura’s effort tonight shaved .15 off of the previous Japanese national standard of 21.18 that’s been on the books since the supersuit era in 2009, but it’s uncertain as to whether the Japanese Swimming Federation will indeed recognize it as a true NR since it took place as an opening leg of a mixed relay.

Nakamrua’s effort checked-in as the 3rd fastest opener of 8 men who all led-off their respective relays tonight in the final. America’s Caeleb Dressel led the charge in 20.43, a new American Record, while Russia’s Vlad Morozv notched 20.75. Nakamura beat Aussie Cameron McEvoy (21.04) and Italy’s Santo Condorelli (21.09) for additional perspective.

Japan’s final collective time came in at 1:29.51, a new National Record, but 4th overall.

Yesterday, Nakamura fired off an opening leg of 46.22 on his nation’s 4x100m freestyle relay to nail his first individual short course National Record. His 50m free opening split tonight makes his 2nd in as many days, should it be counted by his federation.

Nakamura already holds Japan’s national standards in the 50 and 100 long course meters freestyle events in respective times of 21.87 and 47.87. He notched both of those impressive times while competing at domestic Cups during February of this year.

He’ll be competing in both the 50m and 100m individual events here in Hangzhou.