Carraro Breaks Italian Record For 3rd Consecutive Time In 50 BR Final

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Italian Martina Carraro broke the Italian Record in the women’s 50 breast for the third straight time in the final, winning the bronze medal in a time of 29.59.

Carraro first set the record in the heats in a time of 30.00, breaking the 30.01 set by Arianna Castiglioni at the 2017 European Championships. She then brought the mark down to 29.79 in the semi-finals, and chopped another two-tenths off tonight for the bronze.

World record holder Alia Atkinson of Jamaica won the gold in 29.05, and Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte won silver in 29.38.

Tied for 17th after the semi-finals, Carraro jumps up into 11th all-time in the event.

FASTEST PERFORMERS ALL-TIME, WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE

Alia Atkinson, JAM, 28.56 Jessica Hardy, USA, 28.80 Ruta Meilutyte, LTU, 28.81 Lilly King, USA, 28.92 Yuliya Efimova, RUS, 29.08 Katie Meili, USA, 29.37 Sarah Katsoulis, AUS, 29.50 Molly Hannis, USA, 29.51 Jenna Laukkanen, FIN, 29.54 Janne Schaefer, GER, 29.55 Martina Carraro, ITA, 29.59

Coming into the competition, Carraro’s best time stood at 30.18 from last month.