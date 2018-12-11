Martina Carraro Becomes First Italian Woman Sub-30 In SCM 50 Breast

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

25-year-old Martina Carraro took down the Italian Record in the women’s 50 breast for the second consecutive time at the SC World Championships in Hangzhou, getting under 30 for the first time in the semis in 29.79.

In the prelims, Carraro had gone 30.00 to erase Arianna Castiglioni‘s National mark of 30.01 set at the 2017 European Championships in Copenhagen. Her 29.79 in the semi-finals qualifies her 2nd for the final behind only world record holder Alia Atkinson (29.54).

Miho Teramura of Japan, who broke their National Record in the morning, tied it tonight in 30.20, and also tied for 8th overall with Australian Jessica Hansen (who she actually had tied with in prelims as well). Those two will likely contest a swim-off to see who advances to the final.

Historically, Carraro now sits in a tie for 17th all-time in the event with Australian Leiston Pickett.