Nakamura Produces 2nd Fastest Opener of Men’s Relay For New JPN NR

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

Japanese sprinting maestro Katsumi Nakamura kept his 2018 year going strong, firing off a new National Record in the men’s 100m freestyle. Leading off his nation’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay in tonight’s final in Hangzhou, 24-year-old Nakamura produced a split of 46.22 to overtake his own NR of 46.54 set at the 2017 FINA World Cup in Tokyo.

Nakamura’s 46.22 outing tonight represented the 2nd fastest opener of the field, sitting only behind newly-minted American Record holder Caeleb Dressel’s start of 45.66. Nakamura’s time outperformed Russian Vladislav Grinev’s 46.38, Australian Cameron McEvoy’s 46.28, as well as Italian Santo Condorelli’s 46.28. His time renders Nakamura just outside the top 25 performers of all-time in the event.

Tonight’s 46.22 time marks Nakamura’s first individual short course National Record. He already holds Japan’s national standards in the 50 and 100 long course meters freestyle events in respective times of 21.87 and 47.87. He notched both of those impressive times while competing at domestic Cups during February of this year.

Nakamura will be contesting both the 50 and 100 freestyle events here in Hangzhou.