Boise State Knocks Off Nevada in Final Dual of 2018

BOISE STATE V. NEVADA

December 8, 2018

Boise, Idaho

Results

Scores: Boise State 165, Nevada 135

It was a close meet in Boise, as the hosts Boise State ended up on top of Mountain West rival Nevada by just 30 points.

The meet started out tight, with the Bronco women edging the Wolf Pack by just three tenths in the 200 medley relay, 1:43.05 to 1:43.35. BSU keyed on a 26.20 back split from Ally Kleinsorgen and a nice 22.85 anchor from Abbey Sorensen, while Nevada’s Jamie Reynolds swam a 27.60 breast split that nearly was enough to push Nevada to the win.

The Wolf Pack struck back, taking four of the six events before the first diving break. Among those wins was Andressa Cholodovskis Lima posting a 1:49.81 in the 200 free, and Donna Depolo and Reynolds earning the 1-2 finish in the 100 breast (1:03.51 for Depolo, 1:03.55 for Reynolds), with the Nevada breaststrokers getting the job done to edge BSU’s Robin Pinger (1:03.64).

Pinger later would go on to win the 100 free (50.80), and Sorensen and Kleinsorgen wound up being clutch performers for the Broncos. The seniors, who have been staples of the program the last few seasons, combined for three individual victories. Kleinsorgen was 55.06 for a big win in the 100 back, while Sorensen doubled up in the 50 free (23.11) and 200 back (2:00.29).

Coming up big, too, was Laura Williams. Swimming to a 2:18.32 in the 200 breast, she denied Depolo the breaststroke sweep (2:18.82).

Cholodovskis Lima won the 100 fly (55.41) after Lindsay Adamczyk‘s wins in the 200 fly (2:02.82), 400 IM (4:28.25), and 500 free (5:01.81). Despite Adamczyk’s heroic three-win day, Boise State sealed the deal at the meet’s end, finishing over a second ahead of Nevada in the 400 free relay (3:24.63) and getting a 50.49 split from Pinger.