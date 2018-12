Federica Pellegrini-Qualsiasi Cosa Accada Il Meglio Deve Ancora Venire

Watch The American Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Clock 3:03.03 WR Watch the American foursome of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held re-write history in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

2018 SC Worlds: Day One Finals Live Recap The first finals session of the meet kicks off with finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay. There will also be semifinals heats of the men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 100 back.