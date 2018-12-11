Switkowski Clocks 200m IM Polish National Record In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

While competing on day 1 of the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, Polish swimmer Jan Switkowski nailed a new National Record in the men’s 200m IM. During this morning’s prelims session, the 24-year-old clocked a time of 1:53.60 to shave .04 off of his own previous NR and personal best of 1:53.64 from 4 years ago. Switkowski’s morning effort granted the former Florida Gator the 6th seed.

Switkowski wound up adding some time in the final to touch in 1:53.96 to finish in 7th overall, but his record has been etched into the Polish swimming books. This is his 2nd national standard, as Switkowski already owns the 100m IM mark at 52.21 from the 2017 Polish National Championships.