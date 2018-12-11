Switkowski Clocks 200m IM Polish National Record In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Live Results (Omega)

While competing on day 1 of the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, Polish swimmer Jan Switkowski nailed a new National Record in the men’s 200m IM. During this morning’s prelims session, the 24-year-old clocked a time of 1:53.60 to shave .04 off of his own previous NR and personal best of 1:53.64 from 4 years ago. Switkowski’s morning effort granted the former Florida Gator the 6th seed.

Switkowski wound up adding some time in the final to touch in 1:53.96 to finish in 7th overall, but his record has been etched into the Polish swimming books. This is his 2nd national standard, as Switkowski already owns the 100m IM mark at 52.21 from the 2017 Polish National Championships.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
E Gamble

Congratulations Jan. 💪🐊🌲

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!