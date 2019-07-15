Multi-Medal Contender Chad Le Clos Dealing With Groin Hernia Entering Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

In our men’s 100m fly World Championships preview, we picked South African Chad Le Clos to be the silver medalist in the event behind America’s Caeleb Dressel. Le Clos landed off the podium last time around in Budapest, not making the semi-final, but managed to get the 200m fly gold at those 2017 World Championships.

Since then, Le Clos swept the fly events at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and also successfully defended his Short Course World Championships title in the 100m fly, holding off Dressel in the process.

However, The Times of South Africa ($) is reporting the multi-Olympic medalist Le Clos may be entering Gwangju with a physical disadvantage, currently dealing with a groin hernia that may need surgery after this World Championships.

“I’ve been pushing off the wall at 70 percent, 80 percent max in training,” Le Clos said, according to the Times. “It’s only [sore] when I push off the wall, not actually when I kick.”

Pending start lists for Gwangju, Le Clos is expected to race in the 100m and 200m fly, as well as the 200m free. The South African currently ranks 4th in the 100m fly in 51.25 and 8th in the 200m fly a mark of 1:55.48.